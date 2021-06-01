SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2021 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes in Favor % in Favor Votes Withheld % Withheld Dr. Albert Bolles 57,780,407 92.15% 4,916,602 7.84% Derek Briffett 61,739,293 98.47% 957,716 1.52% Joseph Ennen 61,796,705 98.56% 900,304 1.43% Rebecca Fisher 61,737,643 98.46% 959,366 1.53% R. Dean Hollis 61,218,199 97.64% 1,478,810 2.35% Katrina Houde 60,643,315 96.72% 2,053,694 3.27% Leslie Starr Keating 61,723,511 98.44% 973,498 1.55% Ken Kempf 61,639,002 98.31% 1,058,007 1.68%

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005095/en/