SunOpta Inc. Announces Results of Vote for the Election of Directors

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY, Financial), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, announced today that the individuals listed below were elected as directors of SunOpta Inc. at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2021 to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes in Favor
% in Favor
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Dr. Albert Bolles
57,780,407
92.15%
4,916,602
7.84%
Derek Briffett
61,739,293
98.47%
957,716
1.52%
Joseph Ennen
61,796,705
98.56%
900,304
1.43%
Rebecca Fisher
61,737,643
98.46%
959,366
1.53%
R. Dean Hollis
61,218,199
97.64%
1,478,810
2.35%
Katrina Houde
60,643,315
96.72%
2,053,694
3.27%
Leslie Starr Keating
61,723,511
98.44%
973,498
1.55%
Ken Kempf
61,639,002
98.31%
1,058,007
1.68%
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products.
