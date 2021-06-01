Genetic Technologies' COVID-19 Risk Test Now Available in US through Partnership with Infinity BiologiX

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Genetic Technologies' COVID-19 Risk Test Now Available in US through Partnership with Infinity BiologiX

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Test improves COVID-19 prevention and management capabilities for employers, governments, and public health decision makers

Key Highlights:

  • Geneâs COVID-19 Risk Test released for sale in the US through IBX
  • Designed to predict disease severity to assist in informing decisions about disease risk, treatment options and vaccination priorities
  • IBX have extensive experience with large-scale COVID testing with processing capacity for 100,000 risk tests per day
  • COVID-19 Risk Test is applicable for men and women ages 18 years and over

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE, âCompanyâ, âGTGâ), a diversified Genomics and AI-driven preventative health business, is pleased to announce the official launch of its COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk Test (âCOVID-19 Risk Testâ) in the US through its partnership with Infinity BiologiX LLC (âIBXâ). IBX will produce, distribute, and sell GENEâs test across its established network, https://ibx.bio/services/covid-19-severity-test/

Designed to predict disease severity using genetic and clinical information the test provides a risk score to help individuals aged 18 years and over to understand their personal risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19. In addition, employers, governments, and other public health entities may use the data to make informed decisions about disease risk, treatment options, and vaccination priorities. This will assist in guiding proactive steps to minimize disease exposure and manage the pandemic in the weeks and months ahead.

âThis is a fantastic milestone for our team,â commented Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies. âOur COVID-19 Risk Test is a crucial product that will provide individuals with the ability to understand their personal risk associated with contracting a serious case of this disease. Alongside existing treatment options and vaccines, we believe this test will enable more insightful decisions for states, workplaces and individuals on pathways forward in managing this pandemic.â

IBX is a market-disrupting central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas.

Extensive experience with large-scale COVID testing and sample processing made IBX a clear choice for this endeavor. Through its labs in New Jersey and Minnesota and with partner organizations around the US, the company is able to process over 100,000 risk tests per day.

IBX launched its COVID-19 saliva-test in May 2020, after receiving FDA Emergency Use Authorization. It was the first test to utilize saliva as the primary biomaterial for SARS-CoV-2, and IBX subsequently became the first company to offer an at-home collection with this approach.

Developed by GENE, the COVID-19 risk test will be distributed and sold in the US by IBX, released under GENEâs âpowered by GeneTypeâ brand, and is applicable to men and women ages 18 and up. IBX will determine sales and end consumer pricing structure for the risk test and will produce, distribute, and market it in the US.

Â Â 
Investor Relations (AUS)
Stephanie Ottens
Market Eye
M: +61 434 405 400
E: [email protected]Â 		Investor Relations and Media (US)
Dave Gentry
1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)
Cell: 407 491 4498
E: [email protected]Â 

About Genetic Technologies Limited
Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE) is an Australian based diversified molecular diagnostics company. GENE offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The companyâs lead products, GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer, are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products based on a world leading technology platform created over the past 10 years.

For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

About Infinity BiologiX LLC:
Infinity BiologiX (IBX) is a market-disrupting central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020.

For more information, visit www.ibx.bio

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its periodic filings in Australia and the risks and risk factors included therein. In addition, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control.Â  The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ti?nf=ODI0NjQ2OSM0MjIxMjQyIzIwNTAwMzg=
0b810eb9-5c53-4c49-aed0-228c6b666fcd

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment