Genetic Technologies' COVID-19 Risk Test Now Available in US through Partnership with Infinity BiologiX

Geneâs COVID-19 Risk Test released for sale in the US through IBX

Designed to predict disease severity to assist in informing decisions about disease risk, treatment options and vaccination priorities

IBX have extensive experience with large-scale COVID testing with processing capacity for 100,000 risk tests per day

COVID-19 Risk Test is applicable for men and women ages 18 years and over

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE, âCompanyâ, âGTGâ), a diversified Genomics and AI-driven preventative health business, is pleased to announce the official launch of its COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk Test (âCOVID-19 Risk Testâ) in the US through its partnership with Infinity BiologiX LLC (âIBXâ). IBX will produce, distribute, and sell GENEâs test across its established network, https://ibx.bio/services/covid-19-severity-test/

Designed to predict disease severity using genetic and clinical information the test provides a risk score to help individuals aged 18 years and over to understand their personal risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19. In addition, employers, governments, and other public health entities may use the data to make informed decisions about disease risk, treatment options, and vaccination priorities. This will assist in guiding proactive steps to minimize disease exposure and manage the pandemic in the weeks and months ahead.

âThis is a fantastic milestone for our team,â commented Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies. âOur COVID-19 Risk Test is a crucial product that will provide individuals with the ability to understand their personal risk associated with contracting a serious case of this disease. Alongside existing treatment options and vaccines, we believe this test will enable more insightful decisions for states, workplaces and individuals on pathways forward in managing this pandemic.â

Extensive experience with large-scale COVID testing and sample processing made IBX a clear choice for this endeavor. Through its labs in New Jersey and Minnesota and with partner organizations around the US, the company is able to process over 100,000 risk tests per day.

IBX launched its COVID-19 saliva-test in May 2020, after receiving FDA Emergency Use Authorization. It was the first test to utilize saliva as the primary biomaterial for SARS-CoV-2, and IBX subsequently became the first company to offer an at-home collection with this approach.

Developed by GENE, the COVID-19 risk test will be distributed and sold in the US by IBX, released under GENEâs âpowered by GeneTypeâ brand, and is applicable to men and women ages 18 and up. IBX will determine sales and end consumer pricing structure for the risk test and will produce, distribute, and market it in the US.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; GENE) is an Australian based diversified molecular diagnostics company. GENE offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The companyâs lead products, GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer, are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products based on a world leading technology platform created over the past 10 years.



For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

About Infinity BiologiX LLC:

Infinity BiologiX (IBX) is a market-disrupting central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020.

For more information, visit www.ibx.bio

