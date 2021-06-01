Nationwide Access to Ultrafiltration Therapy Possible with Nuwellis and Premier, Inc. Collaboration

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. ( NUWE), formerly CHF Solutions, Inc., has been awarded a three-year national contract with Premier, Inc., effective today. The new Aquapheresis category agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Aquadex SmartFlowÂ®, the gentle fluid management technology developed by Nuwellis.Â Â Â Â



AquadexÂ® is the first and only therapy currently available in this newly-established Aquapheresis product category. The collaboration provides Nuwellis with the opportunity to expand into many of the thousands of hospitals with which Premier holds relationships.

âPremier is a trusted healthcare leader, and working with them to expand access to ultrafiltration with Aquadex is a significant milestone for the Company and the customers we serve,â said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of Nuwellis. âThe immense value of this collaboration will be felt by hospitals dedicated to offering its patients with the most innovative technology. Weâre ultimately grateful for Premierâs dedication to deliver transformative solutions that power real results.â

Nuwellis is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload â a condition associated with multiple disease states that can cause a significant burden on vital organs if left untreated. The Company prioritizes collaboration and innovation to provide unsurpassed care to pediatric, critical care and heart failure patients. Aquadex is built to gently remove excess fluid with customizable rates to improve patient outcomes.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

The agreement was included in the expedited approval program instituted by Premier to quickly offer COVID-19 innovations to patients.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. ( NUWE, Financial), formally CHF Solutions, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlowÂ® System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The Company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012, previously branded as CHF Solutions (CHFS).

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlowÂ® System delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow System is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2021 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with theÂ SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made.Â NuwellisÂ does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.