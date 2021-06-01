Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces Appointments of Jason Brooks as Chairman of the Board of Directors and G. Courtney Haning as Lead Independent Director

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) announced that the companyâs Chief Executive Officer, Jason Brooks, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors following Mike Brooksâ decision to step down as Chairman of the Board. Mike Brooks will continue to serve as a member of the Companyâs Board of Directors. In addition, the Companyâs Board of Directors also appointed G. Courtney Haning as the Boardâs Lead Independent Director.

Jason Brooks has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since May 2017.

Mike Brooks has served as Chairman of the Board since 2005. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company from January 2005 until July 2011, and from September 2016 until May 2017. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from August 1991 to January 2005.

G. Courtney Haning has served on the Board of Directors of the Company since 2000. Prior to his retirement, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples National BancShares Inc., a bank holding company, since its formation in 1996. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples National Bank, a community bank in New Lexington, Ohio, from January 1991 until April 2015. In addition, je also served as President of Peoples National Bank from January 1991 until January 2015 and President of Peoples National BancShares Inc. from 1996 until April 2015.

