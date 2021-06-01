Myriad Genetics Completes the Sale of Myriad myPath® Melanoma, LLC, Laboratory to Castle Biosciences

SALT LAKE CITY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 28, 2021, Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Myriad myPath, LLC, which owns the laboratory that offers the myPath Melanoma test, to Castle Biosciences, Inc for $32.5 million in cash.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic testing can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information visit www.myriad.com.

