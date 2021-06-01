Logo
Emerging Markets Report: An Affinity for Fintech

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some time ago we had the opportunity to introduce dynamic fintech company, AppTech Corp. ( APCX), which utilizes innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. It also provides patented and proprietary software for a highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers â¦ all licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings.

If youâre new to fintech, the simple truth is that the category is exploding, sparked in no small part by the need for the technology during the COVID pandemic. And if youâre new to the phrase itself the simple definition is fintech is best described as âcomputer programs and other technology used to support or enable banking and financial services.â

We love how diversified the Company is within fintech, creating a spectrum of service additions for its clients. Currently, the Company offers a variety of merchant services including credit card processing, ACH processing, and gift & loyalty cards.

All these, in our estimation, help with customer acquisition and retention. More to offer, harder to leave.

But in addition to all this, a product under development could be the real game changer, the star of the Companyâs fintech show once developed and deployed.

Fintech is already revolutionary as we see it. But what if there was a revolution within that revolution?

Imagine if you could send funds with a simple text message.

They are working on just that. AppTech is developing a text payment feature which offers the end-user security while relying on the simplicity and comfort of text messaging. The processing technologies support tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions.

Itâs worth monitoring, especially if you already have an affinity for fintech.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom.

EMC has been paid 250,000 Restricted shares and will be paid $95,000 dollars by Apptech Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Avenue Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com

