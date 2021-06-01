CorVel Expands Care Advocacy Program to Provide Timely Clinical Intervention and Guidance During First Critical Days of Workers' Compensation Claims

IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation ( CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has redesigned the Care Advocacy model by expanding the important role played by nurses in the first 30 days of a claim. The change allows for a personal and customized program for the companyâs customers and their employees.



Care Advocacy is the secondary nursing engagement in CorVelâs workersâ compensation program, following the Advocacy 24/7 nurse. This approach leverages CorVelâs integrated CareMCÂ EdgeSM platform, which identifies claims involving moderate to severe worker injuries and connects a nurse care advocate within 24 hours of the first report.

Unlike other early intervention programs, CorVelâs Care Advocacy model involves the nurse as a patient advocate for up to 30 days after initial contact. The Care Advocate educates the injured worker on their medical diagnosis, treatment plan, and return-to-work options, and engages them in the care and recovery process as an active participant. The Care Advocate understands the claim process and ensures the worker receives care and treatment quickly and effectively. This patient-centered approach to claims management empowers the injured worker, resulting in increased satisfaction and timely return to work.

âOur newly expanded Care Advocacy program is implemented during the first 30 days of a claimâa critical time frame that sets the tone for the claim direction and ultimate outcome,â said Karen Thomas, Director of Case Management Innovation at CorVel. âDuring that time, our Care Advocates focus on whatâs most important: the injured worker and their well-being. They are true patient advocates who help injured workers navigate the often-confusing claim process. This personalized service can improve medical outcomes and reduce the length of a claim.â

The Care Advocates also drive open communication with all claim stakeholders. They provide critical information for the claim specialist in real time using CorVelâs proprietary CareMC EdgeSM platform, which identifies potential challenges before they become issues. As a result, CorVelâs customers have seen an average 49% decrease in litigated claims, 53% decrease in total temporary disability (TTD) payments, and 74% decrease in total medical paid.

âWe are very proud of our reimagined Care Advocacy program, which places an emphasis on the injured worker,â said Michael Combs, President and CEO at CorVel. âAt CorVel, we believe that a patient-centered approach to claims management supported by collaborative care, innovative technology and an integrated platform can proactively address potential claims challenges. This will improve outcomes and reduce costs for customers while increasing satisfaction and care for injured workers.â

The Care Advocacy program is a key component of CorVelâs comprehensive workersâ compensation program and can be tailored to fit the needs of customers. For more information, visit www.CorVel.com.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp.Â applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.Â We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workersâ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backedÂ by a national teamÂ toÂ support clientsÂ as well as their customers and patients.

