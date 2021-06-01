Rajvir Madan Joins Arcutis as Chief Digital and Information Officer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.Â ( ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Rajvir (Raj) Madan has joined the company as its first Chief Digital and Information Officer. In this role, Mr. Madan will be responsible for providing the vision, strategic direction and overall leadership of digital, data/analytics and information technology initiatives across Arcutis.



âWe are thrilled to welcome Raj to our executive team. He brings deep expertise in digital and technology transformation in the healthcare sector, and under his guidance, Arcutis will look to evolve our digital and analytics capabilities to transform critical business areas as we move toward our first potential commercial launch,â said Frank Watanabe, Arcutisâ President and Chief Executive Officer. âWe look forward to working with Raj and are excited to leverage his expertise in support of our efforts to elevate the standard of care for dermatological diseases through digital and technology innovations.â

âI am excited to join Arcutis, with its bold vision to address unmet patient needs in the medical dermatology sector,â said Mr. Madan. âArcutisâ commitment to transforming their digital and data capabilities to drive value across their various platforms makes this an amazing opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the companyâs continued growth.â

Mr. Madan brings over 20 years of digital transformation and innovation experience to the Arcutis team. Prior to joining Arcutis, Mr. Madan served as the Vice President of Digital, Data/Analytics and Innovation for Consumer Healthcare Technology at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where in partnership with the Chief Digital Officer, he was responsible for driving significant elements of their digital and tech transformation globally. Before GSK, Mr. Madan was with Novartis where he was responsible for managing and delivering global, regional and localized digital solutions and services across three business units and in more than 80 countries. In addition to healthcare, Mr. Madan has experience in the consumer goods sector, having spent 14 years at LâOreal in various roles, including managing the Digital Tech function for LâOreal Americas. Mr. Madan holds a bachelorâs degree in computer engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and masterâs degrees in both business administration and information systems from New York University Stern School of Business.



About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutisâ robustÂ pipeline Â includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The companyâs lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visitÂ www.arcutis.comÂ or follow the company onÂ LinkedIn Â andÂ Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for roflumilast to revolutionize the standard of care in plaque psoriasis and other inflammatory dermatological conditions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investor and Media Contact:

[email protected]