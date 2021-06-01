Logo
Orgenesis to Present at the Summer Solstice Conference - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 2nd

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. ( ORGS) (âOrgenesisâ or the âCompanyâ), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cellÂ and gene therapies, today announced that it will be presenting at the Summer Solstice Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually on June 1st â June 4th, 2021.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at 2:30 PM, Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41525.

To receive additional information about the conference, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Orgenesis, please email [email protected].

About the Summer Solstice Conference
The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its âSummer Solstice Conference-Best Ideas Bowlâ, with 25-minute virtual presentations and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Orgenesis
Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cellÂ and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCarePlatform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensedÂ POCare TherapeuticsÂ that are processed and produced in closed, automatedÂ POCare TechnologyÂ systems across a collaborativeÂ POCare Network. OrgenesisÂ identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing atÂ www.orgenesis.com.

Contact for Orgenesis:
David Waldman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021

