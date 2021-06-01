Celldex Announces Acceptance of Abstract for CDX-0159 Phase 1b Results in Inducible Urticaria for Late-Breaking Presentation at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2021

HAMPTON, N.J., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. ( CLDX, Financial) today announced that an abstract describing results from the Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold contact urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD), the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), has been accepted as a late-breaking electronic Poster Discussion Session (ePDS) at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2021, being held July 10-12, 2021. The ePDS is chaired and will consist of a pre-recorded presentation followed by questions from session chairs during a dedicated timeslot.

Presentation details: Â Â Â Presentation #1046: The anti-KIT antibody, CDX-0159, reduces disease activity and tryptase levels in patients with chronic inducible urticaria Dates: (1) Pre-recorded poster discussion available on demand from Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 00:01 a.m. CET (Friday, July 9 at 6:01 p.m. EDT)

(2) Q&A with session chair, Monday, July 12, 2021 12:30-13:30 p.m. CET (6:30-7:30 a.m. EDT) Session type: Late Breaking electronic Poster Discussion Session (ePDS) Session number: ePDS 06 Session category: Cutting edge issues in allergy and clinical immunology

Interim data included in the abstract were current as of the time of submission in March and were presented by the Company on March 29, 2021. Updated results from additional patients with cold induced urticaria and symptomatic dermographism will be presented at EAACI including long term follow up that continues to characterize magnitude and duration of treatment effect and their association to changes in tryptase levels.

CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody developed by Celldex that binds the KIT receptor with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. The KIT receptor tyrosine kinase is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions. KIT signaling controls the differentiation, tissue recruitment, survival and activity of mast cells. In a Phase 1a single dose, healthy volunteer study, CDX-0159 demonstrated a favorable safety profile as well as profound and durable reductions of plasma tryptase, indicative of systemic mast cell ablation or suppression. Based on these data, Celldex has initiated two Phase 1b studies in the mast cell-driven disease chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and the three most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU)âcold contact urticaria, symptomatic dermographism and cholinergic urticaria. The Company is also planning a third study in prurigo nodularis (PN), where mast cells through their interactions with sensory neurons and other immune cells are believed to play an important role in amplifying chronic itch and neurogenic inflammation.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

