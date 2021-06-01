Vaccitech to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc ( VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the Companyâs Chief Executive Officer, Bill Enright, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3 at 11:00 AM EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Vaccitech website. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About Vaccitech plc

Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. The companyâs proprietary platform comprises proprietary modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, as well as the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, boost vector, both with demonstrable tolerability profiles and without the ability to replicate in humans. The combination of a ChAdOx prime treatment with subsequent MVA boost has consistently generated significantly higher magnitudes of CD8+ T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in solid tumors and viral infections and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

