Exela Technologies Expands PCH Global Deployment For a Large Third-Party Administrator (TPA) Adding Over 18,000 Healthcare Providers for Digital Submission of Claims and Correspondence

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Latest cloud hosted PCH Global expansion increases provider network by over 100%

IRVING, Texas, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc.Â (âExelaâ or âthe Companyâ) (Â XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today announced expansion ofÂ PCH Global platform deployment for over 18,000 providers across the country increasing the total PCH Global registered user headcount to over 35,000 healthcare providers and hospital systems. This effort will accelerate the digital transformation efforts for a major US health insurance companyâs TPA division and is part of a broader relationship built over 24 years.

Exela has continued to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution with one of the best edit resolutions for healthcare claims. This expansion of deployment marks another milestone in PCH Global platformâs growing value proposition in healthcare to digitally connect members, providers and insurance companies for clean claims, payment transparency and digital appeals.

âThis deployment accelerates our customerâs digital transformation journey by connecting key constituents of the industry. PCH Global will reduce administrative costs and improve transparency by ensuring claims are paid correctly the first timeâ said Srini Murali, Exelaâs President for Americas & APAC.

Exelaâs strategy is to migrate existing and future healthcare relationships to PCH Globalâs cloud network in order to offer greater scalability, highest uptime and business continuity protections, as well as improved data analytics built into the platform and accessible via a self-service model. In collaboration with our customer, Exelaâs team of data scientists leverage intelligent data processing capabilities powered by neural networks, and Exelaâs Business Process Management teams help healthcare and insurance customers optimize business processes, generate deeper insights, and achieve greater process flexibility and control. Exelaâs continued investments to add more features, services and support for additional insurance segments, make PCH Global an ideal choice for insurance companies across many segments including healthcare.

AboutÂ Exela Technologies

Exela TechnologiesÂ is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes,Â ExelaÂ serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the FortuneÂ® 100.

With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exelaâs software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,300 employees operating in 23 countries,Â ExelaÂ rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities forÂ Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations ofÂ ExelaÂ management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" inÂ Exela'sÂ Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provideÂ Exela'sÂ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication.Â ExelaÂ anticipates that subsequent events and developments will causeÂ Exela'sÂ assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representingÂ Exela'sÂ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti
E:Â [email protected]
T: 929-620-1849

Mary Beth Benjamin
E:Â [email protected]
T: 646-277-1216

Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.

