Potbelly Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CHICAGO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation ( PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present in four upcoming investor conferences:



William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12:40 PM CT*

Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12:40 PM CT* Piper Sandler Consumer Marketplace Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM CT*

Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:05 PM CT*

*Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of these three presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Companyâs website at http://www.potbelly.com under the âEvents and Presentationsâ section. Management will also be hosting individual meetings with investors at each of the four conferences.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customersâ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Fortuna or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

[email protected]