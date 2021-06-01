Quipt Home Medical Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Posts Revenue Growth of 36% and AdjustedÂ EBITDAÂ Growth of 28%
Strong Organic Growth of 13% YTD as Compared to 2020
CINCINNATI, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the âCompanyâ) (QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and operational highlights. These results pertain to the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and are reported in U.S. Dollars.
Quipt will host its Quarterly Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The dial-in number is 1 (800) 319-4610 or 1 (604) 638-5340.
Financial Highlights:
- Revenue for Q2 2021 was $24.2 million compared to $17.9 million for Q2 2020, representing a 36% increase in revenue year-over-year. Compared to Q2 2020, the Company experienced strong organic growth of 11%. For YTD 2021 the Company experienced 13% organic growth as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
- Recurring Revenue as of Q2 2021 continues to be strong and exceeds 75% of total revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was $5.4 million (22.2% margin), compared to Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 of $4.2 million, representing an 28% increase year-over-year.
- Cash flow from continuing operations was $6.6 million in Q2 2021 compared to $5.2 million in Q2 2020, an increase of 28%.
- The Company reported $27.2 million of cash on hand as at March 31, 2021 compared to $23.6 million at December 31, 2020.
- The Company has an undrawn credit facility of $20 million as at March 31, 2021.Â
Operational Highlights:Â
- Through the Companyâs continued use of technology and centralized intake processes, respiratory resupply set-ups and/or deliveries increased to 35,702 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 13,980 for the same period ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 155%.
- The Companyâs customer base increased 41% year over year to 56,972 unique patients served in Q2 2021 from 40,372 unique patients in Q2 2020.
- Compared to 63,956 unique set-ups/deliveries in Q2 2020, the Company completed 83,606 unique set-ups/deliveries in Q2 2021, an increase of 31%.
- The Company continues to experience robust demand for respiratory equipment, such as Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, as well as the CPAP resupply and other supplies business.
- The Company has resumed expanding its sales reach across eleven U.S. states by the addition of experienced sales personnel.
- The Company opened a new location in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Concord, New Hampshire. Each location has a heavily respiratory weighted product mix and is expected to help the Company reach surrounding areas at an accelerated pace, as well as cut down on logistical costs.Â
Subsequent Events to the three months ended March 31, 2021:Â
- On May 13, 2021, the Company changed its name from Protech Home Medical Corp. to Quipt Home Medical Corp. The Company carries on the historical patient centric model to meet the one-of-a-kind needs of every patient in its ecosystem.
- On May 13, 2021, the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares based on one post-consolidation common share for every four pre-consolidation common shares. The share consolidation was completed in anticipation of the Companyâs application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (âNASDAQâ).
- On May 27, 2021 the Company commenced trading on NASDAQ.Â
Management Commentary:
Â âOur record second quarter financial and operating results speak to the continued strength and consistency of our business model. The demand we are seeing across our product mix continues to be robust, and we are pleased to see the strong rebound within our sleep business with the easing of restrictions across our operating footprint. As evidenced by our results, home health continues to experience structural tailwinds, which we expect to provide our business extraordinary opportunity for years to come,â said CEO and Chairman Greg Crawford. âWith our rebranding process behind us, we are incredibly enthused to leverage our new name and the existing highly scalable infrastructure platform we have built to accelerate growth. The platform we have allows for organic and inorganic growth to be efficiently layered on to generate economies of scale. We have applied financial resources and operating expertise to build this unparalleled platform which is paramount to executing on our vision. This is a model which we will utilize in our mission to build-out our operating footprint across the country as we scale into a national provider over time.
âCombining our patient centric model, highly scalable platform, strong financial resources, and incredible team, we have the ability make sizeable acquisitions and integrate with ease within new and existing markets. Given the numerous ongoing initiatives at the company level to push our strategy forward, and the most bullish regulatory environment in a decade, our path forward is clear, and we look forward to scaling our business aggressively in the coming months. A special thank you to our entire team, whose unwavering dedication to providing superior clinical care has once again set our business up for success.âÂ
Chief Financial Officer Hardik Mehta added, âI am very proud of our record breaking second quarter financial and operating results, as well as our completed listing on the NASDAQ. As for our results, we are very pleased to see our sustained margin acceleration as we scale the business and also are encouraged by the strong recurring revenue growth that we experienced in the first half of the year. We are also proud of the 13% organic growth achieved year-to-date, and believe with the many organic growth initiatives underway we can continue to build upon this as we move through the year. As it relates to our NASDAQ listing, this is an extraordinary milestone achieved for the Company and its shareholders, and we feel it will assist us in unlocking shareholder value over the long term.Â
âThe infrastructure we have in place allows us to continue to execute our vision operationally, including the addition of two new de-novo locations in the quarter, to build out the operating footprint further. We also anticipate growing our scale by integrating the Quipt name into local markets over time and are excited about our pipeline of acquisitions. We think we have the potential to have a very busy second half of the year on the acquisition front.âÂ
The financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and accompanying Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available atÂ www.sedar.com.Â
ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.Â
The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Companyâs organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patientâs services and making life easier for the patient.Â
Forward-Looking StatementsÂ
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such âterm is ââââdefined in applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. The words "may", ââ"would", "could", "should", "potential", âââââ"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", ââ"estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ââââto the Company, including: the Companyâs new locations helping the Company to reach surrounding areas at an âaccelerated pace, as well as cut down on logistical costs; âthe Company expecting home health to continue to provide it with extraordinary opportunity for years to come; âthe Company building out its operating footprint across the country and scaling into a national provider over time; âthe Company scaling its business aggressively in the coming months; the Company believing that it can âcontinue to build upon its organic growth through the year; the NASDAQ listing unlocking shareholder value over âthe long term; are intended to identify âforward-looking information. All ââstatements other than âstatements of ââhistorical fact may be forward-lookingÂ âinformation. Such âstatements reflect the âCompany's current âviews and âintentions with respect to future events, and ââcurrent information available to the âCompany, and are âsubject to âcertain risks, uncertainties and âassumptions. Many factors ââcould âcause the actual results, performance or achievements that may âbe expressed or âimplied by such forward-ââlooking âinformation to vary from those described herein âshould one or more of these risks âor uncertainties ââmaterialize. âExamples of such risk factors âinclude, without limitation: credit; market (including âequity, commodity, ââforeign âexchange and âinterest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and âinfrastructure); ââreputational; ââinsurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the âgeneral business and âââeconomic âconditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the âCompany to âexecute on key ââpriorities, âincluding the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, âand âstrategic plans and to ââattract, develop âand retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly âacquired businesses; âthe ability to ââimplement business âstrategies and pursue business opportunities; âlow profit market segments; âdisruptions in or ââattacks (including âcyber-attacks) on the Company's âinformation technology, internet, network âaccess or other ââvoice or data âcommunications systems or âservices; the evolution of various types of fraud or other âcriminal ââbehavior to which âthe Company âis exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to âthe ââCompany or its ââaffiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; âââdecline âof âreimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel âbusiness model; ââââdependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated âbusiness; the overall difficult ââââlitigation environment, including in the United States; increased âcompetition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased ââââfunding costs and market volatility due to âmarket illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds ââââand resources to pursue âoperations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, ââââand methods âused by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events âand claims âââââresulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, âorders âand âââmeasures of governmental âauthorities âto try to limit the pandemic, including travel ârestrictions, border closures, âââânon-essential business âclosures, âquarantines, self-isolations, shelters-âin-place and social distancing, disruptions âââto âmarkets, economic âactivity, âfinancing, supply chains âand sales channels, and a deterioration of general âââeconomic âconditions âincluding a âpossible national âor global recessionâ; as well as those risk factors discussed or âââreferred to in âthe Companyâs âdisclosure âdocuments filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available âat www.sec.gov, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and âavailable at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected âââmanner, or âshould âassumptions âunderlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results âor âââevents may differ âmaterially âfrom the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking âinformation is âââexpressly qualified in its âentirety by âthis cautionary statement. Moreover, the âCompany does not assume âââresponsibility for the accuracy or ââcompleteness of such forward-looking âinformation. The forward-looking âââinformation included in this press release âis âmade as of the date âof this press release and the Company undertakes âââno obligation to publicly update or revise âany ââforward-looking information, other than as required by applicable âââlaw.âÂ
Non-GAAP MeasuresÂ
This press release refers to âAdjusted EBITDAâ which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Companyâs presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Companyâs performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-IFRS measure the Company uses as an indicator of financial health and excludes several items which may be useful in the consideration of the financial condition of the Company, including interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, goodwill impairment and change in fair value of debentures and financial derivatives. The following table shows our Non-IFRS measure (Adjusted EBITDA) reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods:Â
|Â
|Â
|Â Three months ended
March 31, 2021
|Â
|Â Three months ended
March 31, 2020
|Â
|Â Six months ended
March 31, 2021
|Â
|Â Six months ended
March 31, 2020
|Â
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|Â
|$
|(12,490
|)
|$
|3,078
|Â
|$
|(11,125
|)
|$
|(670
|)
|Add back:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Depreciation and amortization
|Â
|Â
|3,940
|Â
|Â
|3,384
|Â
|Â
|7,621
|Â
|Â
|6,946
|Â
|Interest expense, net
|Â
|Â
|513
|Â
|Â
|461
|Â
|Â
|999
|Â
|Â
|918
|Â
|Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
|Â
|Â
|98
|Â
|Â
|(981
|)
|Â
|100
|Â
|Â
|(596
|)
|Change in fair value of debentures and derivative
|Â
|Â
|13,297
|Â
|Â
|(1,895
|)
|Â
|14,280
|Â
|Â
|(1,364
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|33
|Â
|Â
|(1,407
|)
|Â
|33
|Â
|EBITDA
|Â
|Â
|5,358
|Â
|Â
|4,080
|Â
|Â
|10,468
|Â
|Â
|5,267
|Â
|Stock-based compensation
|Â
|Â
|12
|Â
|Â
|68
|Â
|Â
|27
|Â
|Â
|101
|Â
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Â
|$
|5,370
|Â
|$
|4,148
|Â
|$
|10,495
|Â
|$
|5,368
|Â
Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Companyâs performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes this non-IFRS measure is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. In addition, this non-IFRS measure addresses questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and, in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.Â
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Â
For further information please visit our website at www.Quipthomemedical.com, or contact:Â
Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
[email protected]Â
Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
[email protected]
Please Login to leave a comment