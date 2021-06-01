Vital Farms to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vital Farms to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, ( VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June:

  • Thursday, June 10, 2021: Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference: Vital Farms will host a fireside chat beginning at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021: Oppenheimer Consumer Conference: Vital Farms will host a fireside chat beginning at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Jefferies Consumer Conference: Vital Farms will host a fireside chat beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Diez-Canseco will also participate in the âResponsible Innovation: Companies Implementing Real & Lasting Changes with CSR a Business Imperativeâ Panel beginning at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will be webcast live under the âEvents & Presentationsâ tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. Replays of the fireside chats at the Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer Conferences will be available for 90 days, and a replay of the fireside chat at the Jefferies Conference will be available for 30 days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide.

Contact

Media:
Nisha Devarajan
[email protected]

Investors:
Matt Siler
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NTczMCM0MjE5MTM0IzIxOTUyNTM=
f0a53977-21a2-42a4-86bb-ab88fa3da40a
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment