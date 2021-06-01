Brickell Biotech Announces Publication of Japan Phase 3 Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Study Results for Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 5% (ECCLOCK®) in the Journal of Dermatology

BOULDER, Colo., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (âBrickellâ) ( BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that the results from the Phase 3 long-term safety and efficacy study conducted in Japan by its development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (âKakenâ) were published in the peer-reviewedÂ Journal of Dermatology1.



The paper, entitled âA phase III, 52-week, open-label study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 5% sofpironium bromide (BBI-4000) gel in Japanese patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis,â is available online in English at the Wiley Online Library ( click here ).

Kaken and Brickell first announced the release of the Japan pivotal Phase 3 study results in June 2020 and this is the first release of these long-term safety and efficacy results. Kaken received regulatory approval to manufacture and market ECCLOCKÂ® in Japan for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in September 2020 and launched commercial sales in November 2020. Japan is the first country to approve sofpironium bromide, which also marks the first approval of a topical prescription product for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in Japan.

âWe are pleased to announce the publication of these data from Kakenâs Phase 3 long-term safety and efficacy study in the highly regarded peer-reviewed Journal of Dermatology. Publications such as this are a valuable clinical experience resource for Kaken during its commercialization of ECCLOCKÂ® in Japan, as it further aids in acquainting Japanese physicians and healthcare professionals on prescribing sofpironium bromide, 5% as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis, a chronic medical condition,â said Deepak Chadha, Chief Research and Development Officer of Brickell.

In addition, Brickell announced in its quarterly update on May 13, 2021 that it had completed enrollment in the U.S. Phase 3 Cardigan I study and exceeded 70% enrollment in the U.S. Phase 3 Cardigan II study. Both randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal studies are evaluating sofpironium bromide gel, 15% vs. placebo (1:1 ratio) in approximately 350 subjects (per study) aged nine and older with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Brickell expects to report topline results from the Cardigan I and II pivotal studies in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Sofpironium Bromide

Sofpironium bromide is Brickellâs lead investigational product candidate and is a new chemical entity that belongs to a class of medications called anticholinergics. Anticholinergics block the action of acetylcholine, a chemical that transmits signals within the nervous system that are responsible for a range of bodily functions, including activation of the sweat glands. Sofpironium bromide was retrometabolically designed. Retrometabolic drugs are intended to exert their action locally and are potentially rapidly metabolized into a less active metabolite once absorbed into the blood. Sofpironium bromide gel, 15% is currently being evaluated in a U.S. pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis, and sofpironium bromide gel, 5% is approved in Japan for the same indication under the brand name ECCLOCKÂ®. Sofpironium bromide was discovered at Bodor Laboratories, Inc. by Dr. Nicholas Bodor D.Sc., d.h.c. (multi), HoF, Graduate Research Professor Emeritus, University of Florida.

About Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is a debilitating, life-altering medical condition where a person sweats beyond what is physiologically required for thermoregulation of the body. More than 15 million people, or 4.8% of the population of the United States, and 12.76% of the population in Japan, are believed to suffer from hyperhidrosis2,3. Primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis is the targeted first indication for sofpironium bromide and is the most common site of occurrence of hyperhidrosis, affecting an estimated 65% of patients with hyperhidrosis in the United States. Additional information can be found on the International Hyperhidrosis Society website: https://www.sweathelp.org/.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for debilitating skin diseases with a focus on its lead asset sofpironium bromide for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Brickellâs executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as CialisÂ®, TaltzÂ®, GemzarÂ®, ProzacÂ®, CymbaltaÂ® and JuvedermÂ®. Brickellâs strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can be successful in the marketplace and transform lives by solving currently unmet patient needs. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

1 The Journal of Dermatology is the official peer-reviewed publication of theÂ Japanese Dermatological AssociationÂ and the Asian Dermatological Association.

2 Doolittle et al. Hyperhidrosis: an update on prevalence and severity in the United States. Arch Dermatol Res 2016; 308: 743-749.

3 Fujimoto et al. Epidemiological study and considerations of focal hyperhidrosis in Japan. J Dermatol 2013; 40: 886-90.

