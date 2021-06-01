DFIN Amends and Extends its Credit Agreement; Amended Agreement Includes $500 Million in Committed Financing

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN),(the "Company") today announced that it amended and restated its Credit Agreement dated as of September 30, 2016 to, among other things, provide for a $200 million delayed-draw term loan A facility (the "Delayed-Draw Term Loan A Facility") and extend the maturity of the $300 million revolving facility to May 27, 2026.

The proceeds of the Delayed-Draw Term Loan A Facility may only be used to redeem or repurchase the Company's 8.250% Senior Notes due 2024 which become redeemable, in whole or in part, on or after October 15, 2021 at the redemption price of 102.063, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any. The commitments under the Delayed-Draw Term Loan A Facility will expire on November 1, 2021.Â As of March 31, 2021, approximately $233 million remained outstanding on the 8.25% Senior Notes due 2024.

"The amendments to our revolving credit facility, in conjunction with the Delayed-Draw Term Loan A, further enhance our capital structure and financial position.Â In addition, the significant reduction in the interest rate from the existing 8.25% notes to the Term Loan A is expected to benefit our net earnings and cash flow once these notes are called in October.Â At current interest rates, the expected annualized interest savings is approximately $14 million, and given the ability to pre-pay the Term Loan A without penalty, that savings could increase," said David A. Gardella, DFIN's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Gardella continued, "While this structure subjects our remaining debt to interest rate movements, a rising rate environment would reduce the net liability related to our defined benefit pension plans.Â This reduction would decrease the amount of required annual contributions, and potentially allow us to annuitize the plans at no cost, eliminating altogether our net pension liability and the related future contributions."

Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer, added, "This transaction and the resulting capital structure provide ample liquidity and financial flexibility. Going forward, we expect to maintain the same disciplined approach to capital deployment that we have taken historically."

