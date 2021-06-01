Alithya wins contract worth over C$12M with the Quebec government

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce that it won an information resources project management contract with a QuÃ©bec government ministry worth C$12.4Â million.

This is one of the largest government contracts Alithya has been awarded in QuÃ©bec in recent years.

As part of this five-year contract, Alithya's professionals will offer leading-edge expertise and support to the client, and provide their teams with the response capability to fully carry out their major responsibilities in managing information resources projects.

Quote from Dave Moreau, Senior Vice President, Public Sector:

"We are pleased to have won this contract. It shows that the wide variety of projects we have managed over the years made us highly adaptable and very knowledgeable about the government sector. As a result, we have developed a customized approach based on best practices and the evolution of project management tools.Â Regardless of the direction government agencies are taking, Alithya knows how to align the management strategy with the project's objectives to further tangible initiatives."

About Alithya and its service offerings for government organizations

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

As a qualified service provider in the Catalogue of cloud computing offers from the Centre d'acquisitions gouvernementales du QuÃ©bec, Alithya assists QuÃ©bec public agencies in their technological shift. To learn more about Alithya's innovative solutions and services meeting the objectives of public sector clients regarding both the business and technological aspects of projects, visitÂ https://www.alithya.com/en/industries/government.

