JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to participate in upcoming Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:JELD, Financial) today announced that John Linker, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 11:20 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Â Â

A link to the audio webcast, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities.Â The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WENÂ® worldwide; LaCantinaâ¢ and VPIâ¢ in North America; SwedoorÂ® and DANAÂ® in Europe; and CorinthianÂ®, StegbarÂ®, and BreezwayÂ® in Australia. Visit jeld-wen.com for more information.

