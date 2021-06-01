Logo
TILT Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in June 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc.Â (âTILTâ or the âCompanyâ)Â (CSE: TILT)Â (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that the TILT leadership team will participate at four upcoming conferences in June 2021:

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held June 3-4. TILTâs CEO Gary Santo is scheduled to present at 11:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 3, and the Company will host investor meetings throughout the conference.
  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference is being held June 8-10. The Company will host investor meetings throughout the conference.
  • Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference is being held June 14-16. TILTâs CEO Gary Santo is scheduled to participate in a cannabis forum on June 14, and the Company will host investor meetings throughout the conference.
  • KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference is being held on Tuesday, June 29. TILTâs CEO Gary Santo is scheduled to present at the conference.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TILTâs management team during these events, please contact the Company at [email protected].

About TILT
TILTÂ helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILTâs core businesses includeÂ Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations,Â Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts,Â Standard Farms LLCÂ in Pennsylvania andÂ Standard Farms Ohio, LLCÂ in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visitÂ www.tiltholdings.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Media Contact:
Casey Hansen
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]
925.708.9127

Investor Relations Contact:
Taylor Allison
[email protected]

