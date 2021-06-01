Myovant Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant SciencesÂ (: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts at the following investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs 42ndÂ Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on June 8, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Company management will participate in a fireside chat.





JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will participate in a fireside chat.



The presentations will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of theÂ MyovantÂ website atÂ www.myovant.com.

AboutÂ Myovant SciencesÂ

Myovant SciencesÂ aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, we have two FDA-approved products. ORGOVYXâ¢ (relugolix) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020 as the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and relugolix is also under regulatory review in Europe for men with advanced prostate cancer.Â MYFEMBREEÂ®Â (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) was approved in the U.S. in 2021 as the first once-daily treatment for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is under regulatory review in Europe for women with uterine fibroids, has completed Phase 3 registration-enabling studies for women with endometriosis, and is being assessed for contraceptive efficacy in healthy women ages 18-35 years who are at risk for pregnancy. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website atÂ www.myovant.com. FollowÂ @MyovantÂ on Twitter andÂ LinkedIn.

