Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in June 2021

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( CLBS) (âCaladriusâ or the âCompanyâ),Â a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced its participation in several industry and investor events:



NCVH Annual Conference (June 1-4, 2021)

Location: The Roosevelt New Orleans

Company Attendee: Tariq Imam, Executive Director and Head of Business Development & Licensing



The NCVH Annual Conference provides education covering all fields of peripheral interventions including carotid, renal, femoral and below the knee procedures as well as stent grafting for aortic dissections, abdominal aortic aneurysms, thoracic aortic aneurysms and deep venous interventions. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://ncvh.org/meeting/ncvh2021/.

LD Micro Invitational XI (June 8-10, 2021)

Location: Virtual

Presentation Date/Time: June 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and CEO



This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

BIO Digital (June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021)

Location: Virtual

Company Attendee: Tariq Imam, Executive Director and Head of Business Development & Licensing



For 2021, the BIO International Convention will be held virtually as BIO Digital. This virtual gathering of the global biotech industry provides access to key partners via BIO One-on One Partneringâ¢, educational resources to help drive your business and the insights you need to continue critical research and development. For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Companyâs current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (âCMDâ); HONEDRAÂ® (CLBS12), recipient of orphan designation for Buergerâs Disease in the U.S. as well as SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (âCLIâ) and Buergerâs Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (âDKDâ); and OLOGOâ¢ (CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (âRMATâ) designated therapy for which the Company is in discussion with the FDA to finalize a Phase 3 protocol of reduced size and scope for a confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (âNORDAâ). For more information on the Company, please visitÂ www.caladrius.com.

Â

