HP Inc. Completes Acquisition of HyperX

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (: HPQ) today announced the completion of its acquisition of HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company.

The acquisition supports HPâs strategy to drive growth in its Personal Systems business, where gaming and peripherals are attractive segments.

âWe are delighted to officially welcome the incredible people of HyperX to HP. HyperX has built a loyal following among gamers and we look forward to further strengthening the HyperX brand,â said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. âThis acquisition further advances our ability to create the compute experiences of the future, expand into valuable adjacencies, and unlock new sources of growth.â

HyperXâs award-winning product portfolio spans a range of gaming peripherals, including headsets, keyboards, mice, mouse pads, USB microphones, and console accessories.

As previously announced, the purchase price of the transaction was $425 million. The acquisition is expected to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis to HP in the first full year following closing.

