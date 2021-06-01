Encore Capital Group Completes Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Encore Capital Group Completes Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. ( ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today announced that it has completed its offering of Â£250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior secured notes due 2028.

Encore used the proceeds from the offering to redeem in full the outstanding Â£226.2Â million 7.50% senior secured notes due 2023 and to pay certain transaction fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering of the Notes.

âWe successfully completed our senior secured note offering today, demonstrating yet again that our global funding structure provides us with one of the best balance sheets in the global credit management services industry,â said Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. âWe believe our unified funding structure provides us with a number of key benefits including significant simplification of our balance sheet, substantially greater financial flexibility, lower funding costs and extended maturities. As a result of this structure, we were able to issue these new notes with a much lower coupon while also extending the maturity from 2023 to 2028. Furthermore, we expect the interest savings from these new notes will pay back the call premium from the redemption of our previous notes by the end of 2021.â

âAs a result of our bond offerings since September, we have now refinanced all of the legacy Cabot bonds totaling approximately $1.2 billion of our debt. Looking ahead, we believe we are now in a better position than ever to deploy capital in portfolio purchasing opportunities with the greatest returns,â said Clark.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects to record charges related to the offering totaling approximately $8 million after tax.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about Encore can be found atÂ www.encorecapital.com. More information about the Companyâs Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found atÂ www.midlandcreditonline.com. More information about the Company's Cabot Credit Management subsidiary can be found atÂ www.cabotcm.com. Information found on the Companyâs, MCMâs, or Cabotâs websites is not incorporated by reference.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words âwill,â âmay,â âbelieve,â âprojects,â âexpects,â âanticipatesâ or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the âReform Actâ). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, performance, business plans or prospects. For all âforward-looking statements,â the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as they may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Encore Capital Group, Inc.
(858) 309-6442
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NjU5NyM0MjIwODc5IzIwMDQ3NDU=
6a8b287e-b0b2-4091-8fcd-d9188346faa5
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment