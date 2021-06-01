Logo
Harrow Health Launches New Corporate and Investor Website

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. ( HROW) (âHarrow Healthâ or the âCompanyâ), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate and investor website, harrowinc.com.Â The new website, which is mobile-friendly, improves functionality and provides easy access to both historical and current information on the Company, includingÂ Letters to Stockholders and its Corporate Presentation. The website also provides detailed information about Harrow Healthâs journey to becoming one of the leading eye health companies in the United States, along with the Companyâs mission, vision and values, its product pipeline, and its quest to be a part of providing the gift of eyesight to Americans and people in areas around the world where eyecare isnât as readily available or affordable.

About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc. ( HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns ImprimisRx, the nationâs leading ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic eye disease. Harrow Health also holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries. Harrow Health also owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such âforward-looking statements.â Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow Healthâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations
[email protected]
615-733-4737

