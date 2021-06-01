Logo
Turning Point Therapeutics to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ( TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced that President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 42nd annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference on June 9.

Dr. Countouriotisâ session is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. ET and will be accessible via audio webcast through the Investors page of www.tptherapeutics.com.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Turning Point TherapeuticsÂ is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The companyâs lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naÃ¯ve and pre-treated patients. The companyâs pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Turning Pointâs next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as âplansâ, âwillâ, âbelieves,â âanticipates,â âexpects,â âintends,â âgoal,â âpotentialâ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeuticsâ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeuticsâ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Pointâs business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeuticsâ filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:
Jim Mazzola
[email protected]
858-342-8272

