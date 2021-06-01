Turning Point Therapeutics to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ( TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced that President and CEO Athena Countouriotis, M.D., will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 42nd annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference on June 9.



Dr. Countouriotisâ session is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. ET and will be accessible via audio webcast through the Investors page of www.tptherapeutics.com.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point TherapeuticsÂ is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The companyâs lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naÃ¯ve and pre-treated patients. The companyâs pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Turning Pointâs next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

