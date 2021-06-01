The Tea: Chipotle Taps Drag Super Fans to Launch Queen of Pride Competition and Drag Lunch

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will celebrate drag culture and support affiliated LGBTQIA+ organizations throughout June's Pride Month. The brand will serve up realness across two different events, Chipotle Queen of Pride and a special Chipotle Drag Lunch.

Chipotle Queen of Pride

The celebration kicks off today with Chipotle's first-ever Queen of Pride competition. From June 1 through June 16, 2021, Chipotle superfans Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi, and Gottmik will have their go-to Chipotle orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, with $1 of each entrÃ©e purchase benefiting the LGBTQIA+ charity of their choice, up to a maximum of $15,000 per charity.

The drag star with the most orders over the next two weeks will be crowned Chipotle Queen of Pride and receive an additional $10,000 to donate to their selected charity.

Competition Lineup featuring personal go-to Chipotle orders

Trixie Mattel Pride Burrito

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Sofritas, Tomatillo Green-Chili Salsa, Cheese, Guac, and Romaine Lettuce

The Trixie Mattel Burrito will benefit Trans Lifeline, a non-profit organization that offers direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis. Â

Kim Chi Pride Bowl

White Rice, Guac, Steak, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Romaine Lettuce

The Kim Chi Bowl will benefit the Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights group that envisions a world where every member of the LGBTQ family has the freedom to live their truth without fear, and with equality under the law.

Gottmik Pride Salad

Supergreens Salad Mix, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Sofritas, Fresh Tomato Salsa, and Roasted Chili-Corn SalsaÂ

The Gottmik Salad will benefit GLAAD, a LGBTQ media advocacy organization that tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue, leading to cultural change for the LGBTQ community.Â

Chipotle Drag Lunch

On June 13, Trixie Mattel will host a Chipotle Drag Lunch on her YouTube channel featuring friends Kim Chi and Gottmik. In traditional drag brunch fashion, the fierce trio will perform comedic bits, showcase their Chipotle-fied looks, provide info on their charity partners, talk up their go-to Chipotle orders, and banter about the Queen of Pride competition.

Fans can tune in to Trixie Mattel's YouTube channel on June 13 to catch the full show.

"For more than 27 years, authenticity, diversity and inclusion have been core principles of Chipotle," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "As a longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, we're excited to leverage our real food to help drive real, positive change."



Trevor Project x Chipotle

Now through June 16, guests can round-up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. To date, Chipotle has raised nearly $7 million for underserved communities through its Round Up for Real Change platform.



Pride at Chipotle

As a Pride supporter for two decades, Chipotle celebrates equality with its employees as well as its customers. Chipotle recently received a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, highlighting best workplaces for LGBTQIA+ equality. In addition, Chipotle's P.R.I.D.E. (People Respecting Inclusivity, Diversity and Education) employee resource group aims to foster a work environment that is inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community while also attracting, retaining, developing, and celebrating their authenticity.



