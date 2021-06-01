Logo
RE/MAX Joins LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, Further Empowering Agents in Fight for Equality in Real Estate

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

The organization's training and networking resources will help agents build business as they advocate for LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers on their real estate journey

PR Newswire

DENVER, June 1, 2021

DENVER, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â RE/MAX, LLC today announced a new corporate sponsorship of The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, reaffirming the company's commitment to fair housing for all and promoting LGBTQ+ homeownership. Through this new relationship, RE/MAX agents of all identities will have access to training, resources, and networking as they strive to overcome obstacles around housing that continue to face the LGBTQ+ community.

REMAX_Logo.jpg

The LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is currently 49%, far behind the U.S. average of 65%. Through housing policy advocacy and training efforts, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance strives to change the statistics by ending discrimination and empowering all LGBTQ+ consumers on their journey of homeownership. This sponsorship is the latest step in a longtime effort by RE/MAX to increase diversity among homeowners. Since 2019, RE/MAX has been a member of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which supports legislation that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.Â Â 

"The RE/MAX sponsorship of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is an important step in our continued work to end discrimination in the real estate process," said Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Global Growth and Development. "RE/MAX celebrates the diversity to be found in our global network of nearly 140,000 real estate agents and is committed to serving as an advocate for both LGBTQ+ agents and consumers."

Since its founding in October 2020, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has grown to more than 50 chapters across 30 states.

"As we enter Pride Month, we are thrilled to welcome RE/MAX, one of the most recognizable brands in the real estate industry," says Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. "While our community has made great strides since the 1969 Stonewall Riots launched the modern LGBTQ+ movement, we continue to fight to eliminate housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity at the federal level and in 27 states. We now add RE/MAX as another incredibly powerful voice to help The Alliance in our advocacy efforts, including helping increase LGBTQ+ homeownership rates and welcoming those in the community who want a real estate career."

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance joins a comprehensive lineup of organizations, including the Asian Real Estate Association of America, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, working with RE/MAX to break down barriers to homeownership and build a more inclusive real estate experience.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.Â RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network HospitalsÂ® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visitÂ www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visitÂ news.remax.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA92955&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-joins-lgbtq-real-estate-alliance-further-empowering-agents-in-fight-for-equality-in-real-estate-301301569.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

