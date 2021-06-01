Logo
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces June Investor Webinar Schedule

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ELKO, Nev., June 1, 2021

ELKO, Nev., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it will hold electronic investor update webinars throughout June hosted by CEORoadshow. Mr. Edward Karr, will update attendees and USAU shareholders on the Company and will be available for questions after an initial presentation.

Mr. Karr states, "In this ongoing period of tremendous volatility and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for U.S. Gold Corp. to keep in touch with our shareholders.Â  Using modern technology allows us to hold interactive presentations and reach interested parties from the safety and security of their own homes while maintaining recommended social distancing practices.Â  On behalf of the whole Company and Board, we wish for everyone to stay safe and healthy as we continue to emerge from this pandemic."

June 2021 Webinar Dates

  • June 1, 2021 at 11:30 am ET

  • June 8, 2021 at 11:30 am ET

  • June 15, 2021 at 11:30 am ET

  • June 29, 2021 at 11:30 am ET

Please refer to the link below for access to the webinars:
https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/june-webinars

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.Â Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada.Â  The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. Â For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
[email protected]
www.usgoldcorp.gold

favicon.png?sn=LA94146&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-announces-june-investor-webinar-schedule-301302117.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

