Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $1.12 per Common Share for 2Q21, an Increase of 3 Cents Over 1Q21, and an Aggregate of $4.36 for the 12 Months Ending 2Q21, Up 24 Cents, or 6 Percent, Over the 12 Months Ended 2Q20

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PASADENA, Calif., June 1, 2021

PASADENA, Calif., JuneÂ 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per common share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on JulyÂ 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on JuneÂ 30, 2021. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021, of $4.36 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended JuneÂ 30,Â 2020.

The dividend allows the company to share its continued high-quality, strong and increasing net cash provided by operating activities with its common shareholders while it retains significant cash provided by operating activities for reinvestment into its highly leased pipeline of development and redevelopment of new ClassÂ A properties. The company's funds from operations payout ratio (quarterly common stock dividends divided by quarterly funds from operations) remains favorably low at 60 percent for the three months ended MarchÂ 31, 2021. Additionally, growth in net cash provided by operating activities after dividends continues to generate opportunities to increase the company's quarterly cash dividend per common share while enabling it to maintain a low funds from operations payout ratio.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President â Communications, (626) 788-5578, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY93987&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-declares-cash-dividend-of-1-12-per-common-share-for-2q21--an-increase-of-3-cents-over-1q21--and-an-aggregate-of-4-36-for-the-12-months-ending-2q21--up-24-cents-or-6-percent-over-the-12-mon-301301781.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

