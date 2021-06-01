Everi Launches High-Performing Slot And Gaming Content Online In West Virginia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Everi Launches High-Performing Slot And Gaming Content Online In West Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Everi Digital Expands into West Virginia Market with BetMGM, BetRivers, DraftKings

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, has partnered with multiple iGaming operators to bring Everi's award-winning gaming content to West Virginia.

In partnering with BetMGM, BetRivers.com from Rush Street Interactive, and DraftKings, Everi launched its iGaming content for the first time in West Virginia via its proprietary Spark Remote Game Servers ("RGS"). The Company now offers 36 high-performing games, including the industry-recognized Atomic Meltdownâ¢, Cash Machineâ¢, Double Rubyâ¢, Triple Threatâ¢, and Smokin 777â¢, as well as many more. The launches mean Everi now supports BetMGM, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive in four states: Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, in addition to West Virginia.

"The launch of our iGaming content across several sites in West Virginia with trusted partners in BetMGM, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive, is another step forward for our Digital gaming initiatives as it introduces our distinct gaming library to West Virginia online players for the first time," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "This move expands the footprint of our state-of-the-art RGS platform and we're confident our compelling games will be popular in this new market, adding to our growing online community."

In addition to its online presence, BetMGM Casino also operates in conjunction with The Greenbrier, the mountain luxury resort in West Virginia. Everi's award-winning three-reel mechanical games and exciting video slot content is available through Rush Street Interactive ("RSI") via BetRivers.com, and Mountaineer Casino, nestled in the scenic hills of northern West Virginia. DraftKings also launched Everi's expansive gaming portfolio in West Virginia, offering world-class experiences to its online casino and Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

About Everi
Everi's mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.Â 

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter:Â  https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn:Â  https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook:Â  https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram:Â  https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:
Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young
Corporate Communications Specialist
(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Investor Relations
William Pfund
SVP, Internal RelationsÂ 
(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY94764&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-launches-high-performing-slot-and-gaming-content-online-in-west-virginia-301302123.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY94764&Transmission_Id=202106010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY94764&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment