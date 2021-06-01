Everi Launches High-Performing Slot And Gaming Content Online In West Virginia

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, has partnered with multiple iGaming operators to bring Everi's award-winning gaming content to West Virginia.

In partnering with BetMGM, BetRivers.com from Rush Street Interactive, and DraftKings, Everi launched its iGaming content for the first time in West Virginia via its proprietary Spark Remote Game Servers ("RGS"). The Company now offers 36 high-performing games, including the industry-recognized Atomic Meltdownâ¢, Cash Machineâ¢, Double Rubyâ¢, Triple Threatâ¢, and Smokin 777â¢, as well as many more. The launches mean Everi now supports BetMGM, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive in four states: Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, in addition to West Virginia.

"The launch of our iGaming content across several sites in West Virginia with trusted partners in BetMGM, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive, is another step forward for our Digital gaming initiatives as it introduces our distinct gaming library to West Virginia online players for the first time," said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "This move expands the footprint of our state-of-the-art RGS platform and we're confident our compelling games will be popular in this new market, adding to our growing online community."

In addition to its online presence, BetMGM Casino also operates in conjunction with The Greenbrier, the mountain luxury resort in West Virginia. Everi's award-winning three-reel mechanical games and exciting video slot content is available through Rush Street Interactive ("RSI") via BetRivers.com, and Mountaineer Casino, nestled in the scenic hills of northern West Virginia. DraftKings also launched Everi's expansive gaming portfolio in West Virginia, offering world-class experiences to its online casino and Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.Â

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter:Â https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn:Â https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook:Â https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram:Â https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young

Corporate Communications Specialist

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Investor Relations

William Pfund

SVP, Internal RelationsÂ

(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-launches-high-performing-slot-and-gaming-content-online-in-west-virginia-301302123.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.