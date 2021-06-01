Evofem Biosciences to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ:Â EVFM) today announced that Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:

Date:Â Friday, June 4, 2021 Time:Â 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) Webcast:Â Â Â https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/evfm/1851714Â

Â The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 30 days thereafter.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ:Â EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovativeÂ products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company launched its first FDA-approved commercial product,Â PhexxiÂ®Â (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), inÂ the United StatesÂ inÂ September 2020. The Company is evaluating lead product candidate EVO100 for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial,Â 'EVOGUARD.' For more information, please visit evofem.com.

PhexxiÂ®Â is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

