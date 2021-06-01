Hollister Biosciences Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hollister Biosciences Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021

  • First quarter revenue was USD $23.1 million compared to USD $0.95 million in the first quarter of 2020 and up 97% sequentially from USD $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • First quarter net income was USD $2.0 million compared to a net loss of USD $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA was USD $2.80 million in the first quarter compared to a loss of USD $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 280 dispensaries throughout California, and over 95 dispensaries throughout Arizona, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021.Â  All financial information is presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue in the first quarter was $23.1 million compared to $0.95 million in the first quarter of 2020 and up 97% sequentially from $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Net income in the first quarter was $2.0 million compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.80 million in the first quarter compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020

First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

  • On March 2nd, 2021, Hollister announced the closing of its brokered private placement of 21,635,094 Special Warrants at a price of CDN $0.365 per Special Warrant, raising gross proceeds of CDN $7.9 million
  • On March 8th, 2021, Hollister was pleased to announce that its direct-to-consumer delivery platform, Dreamy Delivery, was the official delivery platform of the 2021 Emerald Cup Awards

Venom Extracts ("Venom") product suite is a category leader in Arizona, accounting for up to 30 percent of category sales state-wide. Venom is positioned for continued growth in Arizona, it has a strong brand recognition and distribution network, with products in the vast majority of dispensaries statewide.

Venom Extracts operates a 11K sq. ft. facility located in Phoenix, AZ which can produce approximately 5 million grams of extract annually in its current and >15 million grams with planned equipment and production enhancements.

Arizona is one of the largest medical marijuana markets in the world with over $1B in 2020 sales. Legal sales of adult-use cannabis in Arizona commenced midday on Friday January 22nd, several months ahead of industry expectations, and the fastest that any of the 15 states with recreational marijuana has gone from voter approval to actual sales. The state realized over $2.9M in recreational sales within 10 days of legalization. "Marijuana Business Daily projects that the state's recreational market could generate up to $400 million in revenue its first year and more than $700 million by 2024."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included below. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below reconciles Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.



For the three
months ended
March 31, 2021

For the three
months ended
March 31, 2020


$

$

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

1,986,802

(2,153,479)

Add (deduct) impact of:



Accretion

-

3,150

Depreciation

304,041

77,099

Finance costs

101,182

109,682

Foreign exchange gain

(28,296)

-

Interest expense

17,514

12,500

Transaction costs

-

828,100

Interest income

(25,610)

-

Income tax expense

808,000

-

Deferred income tax recovery

(55,000)

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(298,166)

75,713

Adjusted EBITDA

2,810,467

(1,047,235)

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state company with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp branded consumer products and white-labeling manufacturing. Our products are sold in 370 dispensaries across Arizona and California. Hollister Biosciences wholly-owned brand, Venom Extracts, is a category-leading brand that sold more than 4 million grams in 2020, accounting for up to 30 percent of category sales in Arizona.

Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Our wholly-owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA, birthplace of the "American Biker".

Website:Â  www.hollisterbiosciences.coÂ 

The CSE, nor its regulation services provider, does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

favicon.png?sn=VA95839&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollister-biosciences-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301302827.html

SOURCE Hollister Biosciences Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA95839&Transmission_Id=202106010800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA95839&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment