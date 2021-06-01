Logo
Stewart Douglas Elected Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., June 1, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Stewart Douglas as Vice President and Chief Information Officer, following the retirement of Ken Weirman who held the same position since joining AMETEK in 2010.Â 

"We are pleased to announce Stewart's promotion to this important role, as he has been a valuable contributor to our IT organization," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in IT solutions, in-depth knowledge of AMETEK's business systems and strong leadership qualities will add tremendous value for the company, particularly in the continued digital transformation of our business processes."Â 

Mr. Douglas joined AMETEK in 2007, serving as Division Vice President of Businesses Systems for the Aerospace & Defense and Power divisions. Prior to joining AMETEK, Mr. Douglas served as IT Director at Rohm and Haas, European IT Manager at Shipley Europe, and European IT Manager at ITT Cannon.

Mr. Douglas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Salford and a Master's degree in Information Systems from the University of Kingston - both schools based in the United Kingdom. Â 

Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman|
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
[email protected]
Phone: 610.889.5247

favicon.png?sn=PH93315&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-douglas-elected-vice-president-and-chief-information-officer-301301324.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

