VOXX International Corporation To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) ("VOXX" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced that Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer of VOXX will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET.

All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.voxxintl.com/. Pat Lavelle, along with Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Stoehr, will also host virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings throughout the day. If you are interested in meeting with management, please contact your Stifel sales representative or you can reach out to the Company's investor relations department.

AboutÂ VOXX International Corporation
VOXX International CorporationÂ (NASDAQ:Â VOXX) has grown into a leader inÂ Automotive ElectronicsÂ and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website atÂ www.voxxintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the: risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year endedÂ February 28, 2021,Â and other filings made by the Company from time to time with theÂ SEC. The factors described in suchÂ SECÂ filings include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's results of operations, the Company's ability to realize the anticipated results of its business realignment; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:Â 
Glenn Wiener, GW Communications (for VOXX)
Tel: 917-887-8434
Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voxx-international-corporation-to-present-at-the-stifel-2021-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-301302657.html

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation

