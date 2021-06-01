Lockheed Martin Elects Patricia E. Yarrington to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lockheed Martin Elects Patricia E. Yarrington to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] today announced its board of directors has elected Patricia E. Yarrington to the board. Following 38 years of service, Yarrington recently retired as Chevron Corporation's chief financial officer. The board determined that Yarrington is an "independent director" in accordance with the New York Stock Exchange listing standards, the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the corporation's corporate governance guidelines, and that she meets the SEC's criteria of an "audit committee financial expert." Yarrington will serve on the corporation's Audit Committee and Management Development and Compensation Committee.

Lockheed_Martin_Patricia_Yarrington.jpg

"Pat brings a wealth of expertise to the board, having served at the highest levels of a leading global company guiding financial strategy and capital allocation," said James Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin. "Her insight will be a tremendous asset as we continue to pioneer advances in the innovative technologies that will deter the threats of the 21st century, while creating new value for shareholders and customers."

At Chevron, Yarrington served as vice president and treasurer from 2007 through 2008, vice president, Policy, Government and Public Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and vice president, Strategic Planning from 2000 to 2002. Previously, she served on the boards of directors of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (a 50-50 joint venture with Phillips 66) and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, serving as the chairman of the Bank's board between 2013-2014.Â 

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.Â 

Please followÂ @LMNewsÂ on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

favicon.png?sn=PH94806&sd=2021-06-01 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-elects-patricia-e-yarrington-to-board-of-directors-301302136.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH94806&Transmission_Id=202106010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH94806&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment