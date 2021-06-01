Korn Ferry and NAIC Develop Partnership Focused on Talent Acquisition and Leadership Development for the Alternative Investment Industry

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm and the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, jointly announced today that they have formed an exclusive partnership to collaborate on a suite of transformational initiatives to improve diverse talent distribution and create more inclusive organizations in the alternative investment industry.

The partnership brings Korn Ferry's vast global resources and innovative approach to inclusive talent acquisition and leadership development to the diverse investment manager space in a thoughtful and intentional way. It also leverages NAIC's robust professional network and comprehensive insights as the premier diversity thought leader in the alternative investment industry.

Through this collaboration, Korn Ferry will support several key NAIC initiatives designed to increase representation and foster success for diverse professionals in the private equity and hedge funds space. Moreover, the relationship will focus on future programs that will provide substantive solutions to increase diverse representation in financial services and place executive talent with NAIC member firms and their portfolio companies.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Korn Ferry, a global leader in organizational consulting and leadership development," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC President & CEO. "The complementary capabilities of our respective organizations will undoubtedly lead to meaningful and much-needed progress in our industry."

"We're pleased to partner with NAIC to help broaden opportunities for professionals of diverse backgrounds and support the development of future leaders in the financial services industry," said Mark Arian, CEO of Korn Ferry's Consulting business. "Today's organizations recognize that diversity and inclusion are business imperatives that accelerate performance."Â

About Korn Ferry: Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

About NAIC: Founded in 1971, theÂ National Association of Investment Companies is the industry trade association and the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. NAIC's member base consists of 120 firms who collectively manage more than $225 billion in assets on behalf of the largest institutional investors in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Korn Ferry:

Tracy Kurshner

[email protected]Â

For NAIC:

Alan Hughes

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korn-ferry-and-naic-develop-partnership-focused-on-talent-acquisition-and-leadership-development-for-the-alternative-investment-industry-301302225.html

SOURCE National Association of Investment Companies