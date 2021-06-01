Korn Ferry and NAIC Develop Partnership Focused on Talent Acquisition and Leadership Development for the Alternative Investment Industry

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Korn Ferry and NAIC Develop Partnership Focused on Talent Acquisition and Leadership Development for the Alternative Investment Industry

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm and the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, jointly announced today that they have formed an exclusive partnership to collaborate on a suite of transformational initiatives to improve diverse talent distribution and create more inclusive organizations in the alternative investment industry.

The partnership brings Korn Ferry's vast global resources and innovative approach to inclusive talent acquisition and leadership development to the diverse investment manager space in a thoughtful and intentional way. It also leverages NAIC's robust professional network and comprehensive insights as the premier diversity thought leader in the alternative investment industry.

Through this collaboration, Korn Ferry will support several key NAIC initiatives designed to increase representation and foster success for diverse professionals in the private equity and hedge funds space. Moreover, the relationship will focus on future programs that will provide substantive solutions to increase diverse representation in financial services and place executive talent with NAIC member firms and their portfolio companies.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Korn Ferry, a global leader in organizational consulting and leadership development," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC President & CEO. "The complementary capabilities of our respective organizations will undoubtedly lead to meaningful and much-needed progress in our industry."

"We're pleased to partner with NAIC to help broaden opportunities for professionals of diverse backgrounds and support the development of future leaders in the financial services industry," said Mark Arian, CEO of Korn Ferry's Consulting business. "Today's organizations recognize that diversity and inclusion are business imperatives that accelerate performance."Â 

About Korn Ferry: Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

About NAIC: Founded in 1971, theÂ National Association of Investment Companies is the industry trade association and the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. NAIC's member base consists of 120 firms who collectively manage more than $225 billion in assets on behalf of the largest institutional investors in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Korn Ferry:

Tracy Kurshner
[email protected]Â 

For NAIC:

Alan Hughes
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC94061&sd=2021-06-01 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korn-ferry-and-naic-develop-partnership-focused-on-talent-acquisition-and-leadership-development-for-the-alternative-investment-industry-301302225.html

SOURCE National Association of Investment Companies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC94061&Transmission_Id=202106010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC94061&DateId=20210601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment