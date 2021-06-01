AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced several executive leadership changes to support the company's strategic priorities, according to Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. The changes are effective July 1.

Therace M. Risch has been promoted to executive vice president and chief information & technology officer. Risch leads technology initiatives across AEP including information technology, innovation and digital initiatives. She will also oversee the company's cyber and physical security organization, led by Stephen L. Swick, vice president and chief security officer. Risch will continue to report to Akins.

Charles E. Zebula, currently executive vice president â Energy Supply, has been named executive vice president â Portfolio Optimization and will continue to report to Akins. Zebula will lead operational and performance management and corporate asset strategy.

Greg B. Hall, president of AEP Energy Partners, has been promoted to executive vice president â Energy Supply, reporting to Akins. He will oversee AEP's competitive businesses including AEP Generation Resources, AEP Energy, AEP OnSite Partners and AEP Renewables.

The position of Brian X. Tierney, executive vice president â Strategy, is being eliminated and he is leaving the company.

"I want to thank Brian for his leadership. He has helped AEP build a strong financial foundation and improve shareholder value through his strategic focus, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Akins said.

"These changes allow us to expand the experience of our leadership team in key areas of the business and ensure we have the right technologies, competitive solutions and strategic direction to enhance service for our customers, ensure grid security and support ongoing earnings growth."

Risch, 48, joined AEP in May 2020 as senior vice president and chief information & technology officer. Previously, she was executive vice president and chief information officer for J.C. Penney Co.; executive vice president and chief information officer at COUNTRY Financial; and vice president of technology delivery services at Target Corp. Risch earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and economics from Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin.

Zebula, 60, has served in his current role since 2013 and previously held leadership roles including senior vice president and treasurer, senior vice president â Fuel, Logistics and Emissions, and senior vice president â Asset & Production Management since joining AEP in 1998. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and a master's degree in mineral processing from The Pennsylvania State University, and earned a master's degree in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

Hall, 49, was named to his current position in 2006. He began his career at AEP in 1997 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president â Energy Marketing. He holds a bachelor's degree in geography from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in geography from The Ohio State University.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-announces-executive-leadership-changes-301302846.html

SOURCE American Electric Power