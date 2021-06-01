3 Stock Picks for Growth-Focused Investors

The quarterly revenue and net income of the following three tech companies have improved significantly on a year-over-year basis, drawing the interest of growth-oriented investors.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these companies, indicating that the share prices are expected to trade higher over the next months.

Sunrun Inc

The first stock that holds the above criteria is Sunrun Inc ( RUN, Financial), a San Francisco, California-based designer, installer and seller of solar energy systems for residential buildings in the United States.

Sunrun Inc saw its quarterly revenue increase by 58.87% year over year to $334.794 million as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $210.731 million as of the same quarter of 2020.

Sunrun Inc posted a net loss of $23.789 million for the quarter, marking a significant improvement from the net loss of $27.959 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price traded at $44.72 per share at close on May 28 after a 149.3% increase over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a 52-week range of $15.99 to $100.93.

Sunrun Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to both the financial strength rating and the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $77.94 per share.

Q2 Holdings Inc

The second stock that makes the cut is Q2 Holdings Inc ( QTWO, Financial), an Austin, Texas-based provider of U.S. regional and community financial institutions with banking solutions based on cloud digital technology.

Q2 Holdings Inc saw its quarterly revenue increase by 26.13% year over year to about $116.52 million as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $92.38 million in the prior-year quarter.

Q2 Holdings Inc has posted a net loss of $25.655 million for the quarter, which represented a substantial improvement from the net loss of $34.108 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price traded at $94.93 per share at close on May 28 following a 12.60% increase that happened over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a 52-week range of $76.20 to $148.56.

Q2 Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 3 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of about $135.07 per share.

ACV Auctions Inc

The third company that matches the above criteria is ACV Auctions Inc ( ACVA, Financial), a Buffalo, New York-based operator of a digital marketplace for online auction of wholesale vehicles.

ACV Auctions Inc saw the quarterly revenue rise by about 63.50% year over year to about $69.06 million as of the March 2021 quarter, up from about $42.237 million for the same quarter of 2020.

The net loss also improved on a year over year basis, as it was $17.375 million in the March 2021 quarter versus $27.525 million for the March 2020 quarter.

The stock price traded at around $25.92 per share at close on May 28 after it lost 17.04% over the prior 12 months of trading, for a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a 52-week range of $24.12 to $37.76.

ACV Auctions Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating. However, the profit margins, return on assets, earnings and capital ratios are negative and below the industry's medians.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $37.10 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.