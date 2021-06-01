Ulta Beauty: Costmetic Retail Has Finally Rebounded

Ulta Beauty Inc.'s ( ULTA, Financial) recent quarter was an indication of the recovery in the beauty retail sector. The largest U.S. beauty retailer reported stellar results, which can be attributed to improving consumer confidence, government stimulus payments and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The company managed to surpass Wall Street expectations and also provided an encouraging outlook for the year. While e-commerce was a major driver for growth, management is focused on increasing the brick-and-mortar footprint by adding 40 new stores this year. There was an important management update as the company will see Dave Kimbell transition to the role of CEO and take over the reins from Mary Dillon. The company's stock has gained solid momentum and most investors are unsure if the rebound in beauty retail has already been factored into the price. It will be interesting to analyze if that is the case or not.

Recent financial performance

Ulta Beauty managed to report yet another all-around beat for first-quarter 2022. The company reported a top line of $1.94 billion, which was a staggering 65.23% growth as compared to the $1.17 billion in revenue reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company cruised past the analyst consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The revenue translated into a gross margin of 38.88% and an operating margin of 15.87%, which was higher than in the same quarter of last year.

The company reported net income of $230.29 million and adjusted earnings per share of $4.07, which surpassed the average Wall Street estimate of $1.99. In terms of cash flow, the company generated $330.07 million in the form of operating cash flow and spent $34.56 million in investing activities during the previous quarter, leaving management with positive free cash flow.

Growth across all categories

Ulta Beauty is known to have the largest variety of products and brands in the major beauty categories of makeup, haircare, skincare, fragrance, bath and accessories. The skincare category delivered strong sales growth, driven by good engagement in the company's tent-pole events. New brands such as Keys Soulcare, LOLI Beauty and Urban Skin Pro, as well as new products from Tula, Pacifica and Central Bay, drove excellent guest engagement. In addition, the fragrance and bath category remained Ulta's strongest performer for the quarter.

The retailer also witnessed strong guest engagement with its monthly Fragrance Crush programs, Valentine's Day and Spring Haul leading to a good quarterly performance. The makeup category still remains troubled due to the Covid headwinds, but the company is seeing sequential improvements as compared to the trends shown in 2020, especially after the rapid distribution of vaccines among American citizens. Management stated that the company emerged from 2020 with strong momentum in sales trends, market share gains and consumer sentiment.

Expansion activities

Over the past decade, Ulta Beauty's continued success has allowed it to claim the leading position as a specialty beauty retailer in the U.S., which is highly attributable to extensive store openings, product and brand introductions, improved marketing and an enhanced loyalty program. The company currently offers over 25,000 beauty products from 500 suppliers, including its own private label brand, for a diverse group of shoppers that sell at attractive price points. Notably, during the quarter, the company opened 28 new stores, constituting a 2.3% increase in square footage compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Moreover, the management plans to roll out its Target ( TGT, Financial) and Ulta Beauty store concepts later this year.

Apart from this, Ulta Beauty's management has had a robust social media strategy. It has used social media platforms like TikTok to boost its color cosmetics category, engaging younger audiences, driving trends and reinvigorating trial and usage. It is worth highlighting that the company launched a modified in-store event strategy in April 2021 that is aligned with Covid-19 protocols and utilizes the company's virtual tools, thereby successfully executing 350 events with 17 prestige brand partners. As part of the company's Loyalty program, Ulta Beauty increased its loyalty members by 1.7 million members in the first quarter, the largest increase in a single quarter.

Final thoughts

As we can see in the chart above, the stock price of Ulta Beauty has increased by more than 40% in the past 12 months and has been experiencing an upward momentum lately since the company raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company is trading at a price-earnings multiple close to 40 and an enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 2.87, both of which appear to be on the higher side of the median for the beauty retail industry, indicating limited potential for multiple expansion. The GF Value Line also suggests the stock is moderately overvalued.

I agree with the management in the sense that Ulta Beauty is well placed for recovery in the beauty retail sector owing to its robust business model and the consistent endeavors to build important guest connections. However, I believe the valuation is steep and is a "hold" at current levels.

Disclosure: No positions.

