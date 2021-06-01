Logo
The wait is over — the biggest Verizon 5G upgrade campaign ever

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Weâre inviting everyone to join us on the 5G network you deserve

Join us on the 5G network you deserve.

  • We launched the first 5G network, and now we want to be the first to put the power of Verizon 5G in the hands of every customer.

Verizon is offering a 5G phone with one of our best unlimited plans.

  • For every customer â existing and new, consumers and small businesses.
  • Not a customer? Weâll help cover your costs to switch.
  • If you ever wanted to experience 5G built right, nowâs your chance.

Broken screen, sticky buttons...

  • Simply trade in your device â old or new, broken, cracked screen, damaged and all.
  • And get a 5G phone on us with one of our best unlimited plans.

Experience entertainment like never before on Verizon 5G.

  • With seven premium options to choose from, consumers can get the best in entertainment.
  • That means the best in content and music and now, gaming too.
  • Binge, watch and game live like never before.

Weâve got small businesses covered.

  • 5G gives you the flexibility and freedom to scale your small business from anywhere.
  • Switch your small business to the power of Verizon and get mobile calling, video and security bundles to help grow.
  • With business unlimited plans as low as $30 a month and new 5G phones for all business lines1.
  • Plus, join âSummer Fridays for Small Businessâ at our retail stores for a complimentary customized tech tune-up and even more special offers, June 4 through July 30.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your summer is about to get an upgrade â The Biggest Upgrade Ever.

Beginning today, every Verizon (, VZ) customer can trade in an old phone â cracked, broken, sticky buttons and all â and get a 5G phone on us with select unlimited plans, on the 5G network you deserve. Not a Verizon customer? Not a problem. Weâll help cover your costs to switch2. Consumers and businesses, customers existing and new â weâve got everyone covered.

Our best phones. Full of entertainment. On the 5G network you deserve.

At Verizon, not only do we give you our best trade-in offer for your phone and put one of our best 5G phones in your hands â on us â we also offer consumers the best in entertainment, with premium content and music and now, gaming too. Existing and new customers can now get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass on us with any Unlimited plan or 12 months on us with Play More or Get More Unlimited plans (then, $4.99/mo. after)3, 4.

Those are just the latest additions to our amazing entertainment lineup:

  • Get six months of Apple Music on any Unlimited plan or get it included with Get More Unlimited5.
  • Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans6.
  • Get six months of discovery+ on any Unlimited plan or 12 months on us with Play More and Get More Unlimited plans â thatâs a whole lot of content for all your streaming needs (then, $6.99/mo. after)7.

To choose the perfect Mix & Match plan for you and your family and all the awesome perks you get on Verizon Unlimited, visit verizon.com/plans/unlimited today.

Upgrade your phone. Upgrade your network.

We launched the first 5G network and now we want to be the first to give everyone the experience of Verizon 5G. 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in parts of more than 75 cities, 13 airports and 60+ stadiums and arenas, and 5G Nationwide is available to more than 230 million people in over 2,700 cities. With 5G Ultra Wideband, customers can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, giving them the potential to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate on the go in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive experiences never before available wirelessly.

Small businesses, weâve got you covered.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than two-thirds of small businesses (67%) have tried to leverage technology, whether launching an eCommerce site, or upgrading point-of-sale (POS) technology to keep their businesses on track8. Switch your small business to the power of Verizon and upgrade your network and experience, including 5G Business Unlimited plans as low as $30 per month, a new 5G phone for all lines associated with a small business account, and help covering your switching costs9. Operate and grow your business easily with One Talk and BlueJeans meetings, our mobile-first business calling and collaboration solutions, along with cost-effective, strong cybersecurity tools with Verizonâs Business Internet Secure. To kick off the summer with a complimentary tech assessment and even more special offers, join us every Friday for âSummer Fridays for Small Businessesâ at retail stores June 4 through July 30.

Verizon Business is committed to helping small business customers get the technology and tools they need to thrive and jumpstart their mobile communication and connectivity. In addition to its 5G mobility solutions, Verizon Business offers 5G Business Internet, providing broadband connectivity in parts of 24 cities, and 5G Edge, Verizon's mobile edge compute platform, in parts of 10 cities.

Weâre here and ready for you

To take advantage of the offer you can choose to drop in to see us, book an appointment on our Store Locator page, use the My Verizon app, or visit us at http://vz.to/bgupgd/ for consumers and http://vz.to/smbupgd for small business owners.

1Per line w/5 lines. Taxes & fees apply. Includes discounts for select smartphone agmts & auto-pay w/paper-free billing.

25G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Eligible on iPhone 12 mini 64GB and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB. Up to $699.99 (iPhone) or up to $799.99 (Android) device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on select Unlimited plans reqâd. $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility reqâs are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. For Business Switch offer, number transfer req'd; $300 credit applied after 2-3 bills. Terms apply.

312 months or 6 months Apple Arcade on us requires line activation on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12-month or 6-month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo. unless you cancel. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Addâl terms apply.

412 months or 6 months Google Play Pass on us requires line activation on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12-month or 6-month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel (For NM residents, Google Play Pass promo ends automatically after 12 mos. or 6 mos.). Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Addâl terms apply.

5With Start, Play More or Do More Unlimited plans. $9.99/mo+tax applies after 6 mo. trial unless you cancel at vzw.com/applemusic (For NM residents, Apple Music ends automatically after 6 mos.). Cancel anytime. Apple Music requires a subscription. Must enroll by 8.19.21.

6The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Â©2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

712 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 8.19.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ [ad-free] ends automatically after 12 mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. Â©2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

8 Visa Back to Business Study

95G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Eligible on iPhone 12 mini 64GB and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB. Up to $699.99 (iPhone) or up to $799.99 (Android) device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on select Unlimited plans reqâd. $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility reqâs are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. For Business Switch offer, number transfer req'd; $300 credit applied after 2-3 bills. Terms apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000, and is one of the worldâs leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customersâ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZONâS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Kate Jay
[email protected]
@kateharrisjay

Claudia Russo
[email protected]

VZ Support link
Shop this offer now link (consumer)
Shop this offer now link (small business)

