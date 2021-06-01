Property Insurers Can Gain Critical Insights on Roof Risk with Verisk Data

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Property Insurers Can Gain Critical Insights on Roof Risk with Verisk Data

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Roof Underwriting Reports Leverage Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Analytics to Provide Robust View of Residential and Commercial Roofs

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determining the age and replacement cost of a roof, seeing its condition evolve and understanding the potential for storm damage are becoming increasingly critical for underwriting property insurance and ensuring customers have the coverage they need. But obtaining all that information can be a significant challenge. To help address this need, Verisk ( VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has launched Roof Underwriting Reports, combining artificial intelligence and leading analytics to provide insurers with robust views of every roof they insure.

âA roof is one of the most important parts of a structure to consider during underwriting and one of the most difficult on which to obtain updated information due to the hidden and evolving risk,â said Neil Spector, president of ISO at Verisk. âOur new Roof Underwriting Reports can help insurers quickly gain insights to refine risk selection and segmentation, automate underwriting and better serve their customers.â

Growing roof claims highlight need for enhanced underwriting analytics
The new Roof Underwriting Reports are being introduced as many insurers are seeing the number of damaged roofs in the United States continue to grow. More than 2.3 million roof claims were processed in 2020 by Xactware, a Verisk business. That was about a 25 percent increase in the number of roof claims compared to 2019.

The new Roof Underwriting Reports draw on a wide range of robust and unique data, providing insights into several factors insurers may consider during underwriting, including:

  • Age and condition â While many insurers traditionally rely on in-person inspections or the year of constructionâthat data may be difficult to obtain and imprecise.Â Verisk combines aerial imagery analytics, permits data, and an array of other data elements to provide updated information on the age, material, geometry and changing conditions of a roof.

  • Replacement costs â As they have over the last year, the costs of materials and labor can vary widely over time and in different areas. Verisk draws on updated pricing surveys and actual claims to deliver reliable replacement cost estimates for roofs, down to their individual components.

  • Hail and wind damage â Hail damage can go unnoticed for years, and a claim may be filed with an insurer who wasnât covering the building when the damage occurred. Veriskâs imagery and weather data enable insurers to identify roofs that have been affected by past storms.

The Roof Underwriting Report for Homeowners also features information on tree coverage, advisory loss costs and claims insights on neighboring residences.

Learn more about Veriskâs extensive roof insights at verisk.com/uwroofinsights.

About Verisk

Verisk ( VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the companyâs advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The companyâs analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverseÂ cultureÂ whereÂ allÂ team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification byÂ Great Place to Work. For more:Â Verisk.com,Â LinkedIn,Â Twitter,Â Facebook, andÂ YouTube.

Contact:
Ali Krueger Herbert
551-204-6592
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0NjU0OCM0MjIxMzAxIzIwMDUxMTQ=
ed0a1273-a926-4d47-85f5-f38c8b5890f9

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment