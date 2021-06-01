Capri Holdings Limited Promotes Jenna A. Hendricks to Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer

Capri Holdings Limited ( NYSE:CPRI, Financial), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Jenna A. Hendricks will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer effective June 1, 2021. In this role, Ms. Hendricks will be responsible for leading the global human resources organization for Capri Holdings across all three luxury houses to further drive innovative solutions that promote a talent-centric culture. Ms. Hendricks will continue to report to John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Hendricks joined Michael Kors over 17 years ago and has most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources. During her tenure, she has helped support the global expansion of the Michael Kors brand and has played an instrumental role in the integration of Jimmy Choo and Versace into Capri Holdings. As a business partner, Ms. Hendricks has made significant contributions to talent acquisition, employee development as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives around the world.

âFor almost two decades, Jenna has provided strategic leadership to the management team in all aspects of human resources,â said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. âJenna has been an invaluable partner and has helped to shape the global culture at Capri. As Capri continues to grow, Jennaâs vision for the future of our global employee community will be integral to our success.â

âI am thrilled to continue to partner with the Capri leadership team as the Company works to further develop our talent and achieve its strategic objectives. Our employees have always been the heart and soul of our global organization. I look forward to advancing workplace initiatives that will further help our team achieve continued success,â said Ms. Hendricks.

