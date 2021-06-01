Kellogg's Origins program celebrates milestone in support of farmers and ecosystems

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Kellogg Company today announced it has achieved significant progress in its global efforts to support farmers, protect and restore ecosystems and combat climate change.

The company has collaborated with more than 440,000 farmers in 29 countries through the Kellogg's Origins program, a global initiative to promote climate, social and financial resiliency. The program includes partnerships to help communities restore agricultural ecosystems in Kellogg sourcing regions, using nature-based solutions to boost farm productivity. Â

"Our focus is on helping farmers implement meaningful solutions that deliver tangible benefits to people and planet," said Amy Senter, Kellogg Company's Chief Sustainability Officer.Â "Farmers are stewards of the earth and, by supporting their efforts, we can help make practices that restore ecosystems the norm."

(Explore this interactive map for details of each Kellogg Origins program around the world.)

Kellogg's OriginsÂ include unique partnerships between Kellogg brands and farmers to responsibly source ingredients and bring restorative agriculture practices to the mainstream. Just four brand programs have reached 395 farmers managing more than 500,000 acres across the world:

KashiÂ® Certified Transitional Program : Less than 1 percent of U.S. farmland is Certified Organic. Beginning in 2015, KashiÂ® partnered with farmers growing wheat, corn, rice, sorghum, dates and almonds helping them navigate the long and expensive process of transitioning from conventional farming to organic. The brand provided financial compensation and bought transitional grains to use in products including KashiÂ® Dark Cocoa Karma cereal. The brand was the first American food company to offer a certified transitional program to farmers, working with Quality Assurance International (QAI), the leading organic certification organization, to create the initiative. To date, Kashi has paid more than $4M in premiums to US farmers and helped to convert 10,000 acres of farmland to organic.

(Watch this video for more on Kellogg's Origins programs around the world.)

Restoring Ecosystems

Through these programs, Kellogg closely collaborates with farmers to help them the environment, while they also feed the world and provide for the wellbeing of their families. The Origins program is also aligned with Kellogg's support of the United Nation's Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, which aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean.

"Ecosystems support all life on Earth. Healthy ecosystems mean a healthier planet and healthier people," said Senter. "We are committed to partnering with famers, and in every aspect of our business, toward the goal of ecosystem protection and restoration."

(For more on Kellogg's Support of the UN's Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, read Kellogg Company's Social K Blog.)

Creating Better Days

The Origins program supports Kellogg's Better Days commitment to nurture people and the planet by supporting 1 million farmers, especially women smallholders and workers, and conserving natural resources across our value chain.Â In total, Kellogg is working to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 by addressing food security and focusing on the interconnected issues of wellbeing, hunger relief and climate resiliency.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include PringlesÂ®, Cheez-ItÂ®, Special KÂ®, Kellogg's Frosted FlakesÂ®, Pop-TartsÂ®, Kellogg's Corn FlakesÂ®, Rice KrispiesÂ®, EggoÂ®, Mini-WheatsÂ®, KashiÂ®, RXBARÂ®, MorningStar FarmsÂ® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg'sÂ® Better Dayspurpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.comÂ or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

