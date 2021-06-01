Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree to Participate in World Economic Forum Panel on Jobs Recovery Plan

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that CEO JimÂ Loree will join the World Economic Forum to partake in a global panel discussion virtually tomorrow, June 2, from 12:00-12:45pm EST, along with Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC); Guy Ryder, Director-General, International Labour Organization (ILO); Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera Inc.; and Allen Blue, Co-Founder, LinkedIn.

The discussion, moderated by Francine Lacqua of Bloomberg TV, will address the question, "How can governments support workforce development and how should investments be deployed to support new job creation and policies implemented to accelerate growth in the jobs of tomorrow?"

Loree will share his opinions on the need for a skilled workforce to increase economic growth and to close the divisions in society that were exacerbated by COVID-19. He will discuss his views on the need for businesses and governments to create comprehensive approaches to workforce and to make skilling affordable, accessible and inclusive.Â

To view the panel discussion live, visit the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic ForumÂ Jobs Reset Summit:

The Jobs Reset Summit is a two-day event designed to mobilize the most influential leaders and organizations to work together to accelerate progress in order to rebuild economies through an inclusive recovery. The summit will be held virtually from June 1-2, 2021 showcasing a series of short panel discussions, including this "Jobs Recovery Plan."

About the World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

