Virginia Port Authority offering for sale three ZPMC Ship to Shore Cranes and a wide selection of replacement parts on GovDeals online marketplace

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PORTSMOUTH, VA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Port Authority, VA has placed three ZPMC Post Panamax Ship to Shore cranes and replacement parts for sale on GovDeals, a leading online auction marketplace for surplus equipment. The fully functioning cranes will need to be disassembled and removed by the buyer upon the completion of the auction. Potential buyers have until June 23rd to bid on the cranes.

According to ZPMC, these post-Panamax ship to shore cranes are the second largest modern container cranes and can fully load and unload containers from ships up to 18 containers wide. They have been steadily maintained and in service in Portsmouth since 2004 and boast a 65-ton spreader bar lifting capacity and 75 -ton hook beam lifting capacity.

The cranes range in hours of operations but overall are duplicates, with each crane sharing the same measurements. Each ship to shore crane has a maximum outreach (from seaside rail) of 157ft, a 50 ft rail gauge, a total lift of 148ft and an overall length of 92 ft.

In addition to the cranes, Virginia Port Authority will also be separately selling hundreds of new and unused, hard to find replacement parts for the ZPMC cranes. With an estimated value of over $600,000, potential buyers have until June 30th to bid on this lot.

âWe hope that by offering these cranes well-under market value, a potential buyer would be more inclined to go through the extensive removal process these cranes will require, âsays Al Collado, Director of Terminal Services for the Portâs operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC. âWe are willing to collaborate with the buyer as they put together their plan to get these cranes to their new homes.â By extending the life of these assets, Virginia Port Authority is utilizing the GovDeals platform to foster their sustainability goals and be a responsible steward of their community.

A full list of the included replacement parts for auction can be found on the itemâs auction page as well as complete details on each crane. Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the cranes prior to placing bids. In order to bid, all potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the worldâs largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and over 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clientsâ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus weâve played an integral role in many of our clientsâ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea63037a-c688-4dca-af4c-9ee87fe9d8a7Â 

Media Contact:Angela JonesGovDeals(334)[email protected] ColladoDirector of Terminal Services (757) [email protected]
