Creatd Bolsters Corporate Venture Capabilities with Appointment of Rich Vinchesi as Lead Acquisition Strategist for Creatd Partners

FORT LEE, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , announced today the appointment of 30-year corporate finance veteran Rich Vinchesi as Lead Acquisition Strategist for Creatd Partners, the Company's corporate venture program. In his work with Creatd Partners, Mr. Vinchesi will help steer deal origination activities, as well as the Company's execution of new venture initiatives currently in development.

Commenting on the new appointment, Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer said, "The appointment of Creatd's first-ever Lead Acquisition Strategist represents a mission-critical addition to our team. Rich is a creative problem solver with deep, firsthand knowledge of how to build and scale great companies. As Creatd Partners' portfolio of partnerships continues to grow rapidly, Rich's counsel and experience with navigating strategic deals will be essential to scaling the program and helping to steer our transactions toward success for the benefit of Creatd and its shareholders. Finding the right talent to help rally this effort is our first step toward executing on this mission, and bringing Rich onto our team has kicked off a series of new Creatd Partners developments that we expect to announce in the upcoming weeks and months."

Mr. Vinchesi Â has spent over 30 years working alongside founders and founding teams building startups across the e-commerce, CPG, SaaS, and technology sectors. He began his career as an investment banker at Salomon Brothers, and subsequently held full-time executive roles for several growth companies before launching his consulting firm and returning to investment banking in 2002. His work includes active involvement in the notoriously challenging stages of a startup's lifecycle. As a result, he has developed a deep and dynamic understanding of the complexities of raising early-stage and growth capital, devising scalable business models, negotiating strategic partnerships, building-out operations, and executing acquisitions, mergers, and business sales. To date, Mr. Vinchesi has overseen successful fundraising initiatives for companies at every stage of growth, including angel financings for many early-stage companies, as well as mezzanine, private equity, and bank transactions for later-stage companies. Mr. Vinchesi received a B.S. from the Stern School of Business at New York University and holds an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. His range of expertise represents an ideal fit to further develop the diverse Creatd Partners portfolio. Outside of his work with Creatd, Mr. Vinchesi will continue his involvement in various other consulting and investment banking activities.

Commenting on his new role as Lead Acquisition Strategist, Mr. Vinchesi said, "Creatd has spent the last few years building up its platform, operations, and brand collaborations, and now has a unique ability to enter a new kind of growth phase, one marked by the integration of new relationships into the Creatd ecosystem. My focus will be in helping Creatd Partners scale these efforts - including through the acquisition of agencies and technology platforms, and engaging in strategic partnerships with companies we believe in. I look forward to working closely with the Creatd team and extended family to bring this vision to fruition."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

Forward-Looking Statements

