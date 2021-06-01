Pega Becomes Worldwide Supplier for the Ryder Cup

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. andÂ PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.,Â and UK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The Ryder Cup and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, have announced a multiyear agreement establishing Pega as a worldwide supplier of theÂ 43rd andÂ 44th Ryder Cup. Pega's sponsorship will contribute toward the distinguished experience both teams andÂ spectators have come to expect from this event. Pega will also work with Ryder Cup broadcast partners to create online content on the value of partnerships.

Established in 1983, Pega creates software that helps enterprises make better decisions and get work done. Delivering meaningful business outcomes as clients look to digitally transform, its scalable architecture and low-code/no-code platform help enable even the biggest organizations to stay streamlined, agile, and ready for what's next. Ryder Cup fans, golfers, and event staff have likely already used Pega in their daily lives â including when they travel, use a credit card, call a company for service, or perform other everyday tasks.

"Pega is known for problem solving and delivering the right solutions to the world's most sophisticated enterprises," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "At its core, the Ryder Cup is about turning challenge into opportunity which makes Pega a natural fit as a partner for our next two competitions."

"We are delighted to welcome Pega to the Ryder Cup commercial family for the next two editions," said Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director. "The Ryder Cup is all about partnerships and teamwork, and we look forward to Pega's innovation helping us to continue to deliver a first-class service for everyone involved in the biennial contest."

"As Pega continues to push boundaries to meet our ambitious goals, we are seeking opportunities to increase awareness for our brand and the great work Pega is doing for our clients," said Hayden Stafford, President of Global Client Engagement, Pegasystems. "Given the prestige and excitement around the Ryder Cup, it is a natural fit for Pega to sponsor, as we continue to grow our business and help the world's leading organizations achieve breakthrough outcomes."

Pega's sponsorship includes theÂ 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, from Sept. 21-26; and theÂ 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visitÂ www.pega.com .

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who daily work to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.comÂ and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Ryder Cup Europe

Ryder Cup Europe â which comprises representatives of The European Tour (60%), of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (20%) and the PGAs of Europe through the vehicle of The Ryder Cup European Development Trust (RCEDT) (20%) â owns the rights of The Ryder Cup when the competition is held in Europe. The European Tour is the Managing Partner and has prime responsibility for all matters concerning The European Team; the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland is the Founding Partner; and the PGAs of Europe is responsible for the management of the Trust, which is the Development Partner.Â

