Huntsman Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has published its 2020 corporate sustainability report titled, "Brightening the Horizon: Innovative Solutions for a Low-Carbon Economy," on its website at Huntsman.com/sustainability. The report highlights many of the ways Huntsman products enable a low-carbon economy and make a positive contribution to society and the environment.

"The pathway to a cleaner environment and more efficient economy runs through Huntsman," said Brittany Benko, Senior Vice President of Environmental, Health, Safety and Manufacturing Excellence and Corporate Sustainability Officer for Huntsman. "In addition to the improvements we are making in our operations to run more efficiently and reduce both energy and water usage, our products are directly tied to shrinking the environmental footprint of our customers. Our innovative and sustainable solutions move the electric vehicle industry forward, enable wind energy, make airplanes and vehicles more fuel efficient, save water and energy in the textile industry and use recycled plastic to make the most effective energy-saving polyurethane insulation in today's marketplace."Â

The GRI- and SASB-compliant sustainability report includes Huntsman's annual Communication on Progress to the United Nations Global Compact, examples of Huntsman's sustainability principles in action, as well as robust reporting of the company's environmental, social and governance performance.

This is Huntsman's 10th published sustainability report since launching its corporate sustainability initiative in 2010.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

