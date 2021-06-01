With another busy hurricane season on the way, PPL Electric Utilities is prepared for what Mother Nature dishes out

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), for the second consecutive year, has predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. And with hurricane season beginning on Tuesday, June 1, PPL Electric Utilities is ready and well prepared to take on anything Mother Nature may throw at us.

The NOAA on May 20 announced that a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms â those that have wind speeds of 39 mph or higher â are expected in 2021. Those prediction numbers also include the expected possibility of three to five major hurricanes.

Each year, PPL Electric Utilities' 1.4 million customers can typically expect to be affected in some way by hurricanes, or more commonly their remnants, between June 1 and Nov. 30. Severe weather can bring trees down on poles and wires and sometimes cause power outages. When that happens, PPL is prepared to work safely and as quickly as possible, around the clock, to get the lights back on.

While outages do occur, PPL continues to makeÂ investmentsÂ to bolster the reliability of the power it delivers. ThisÂ has helped reduce the number of outagesÂ customersÂ experience, and in manyÂ cases,Â hasÂ allowed them to stop outages before they even occur.Â In fact, with state-of-the-art automated sensors and switches, plus an advanced software system, PPL has avoided more than one million customer outages since 2015.

PPL also has invested in smart grid devices that reduceÂ the size of the area affected by an outage by instantly rerouting power around trouble spots. AdditionalÂ improvements made areÂ new power lines and substations,Â strongerÂ andÂ more storm-resistant poles,Â andÂ an improved vegetation-management program that hasÂ led to a 30% decrease in customer outages since 2011.Â

Getting customers the electricity they need, when they need it, is a top priority for PPL. Which is why the utility has a strong commitment to keep innovating and making its grid safer, stronger, smarter and more reliable. For more information on what PPL is doing to keep the grid reliable, visit pplelectric.com/reliability.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.

